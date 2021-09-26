Upcoming Schuyler County Vaccine Clinics

Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, announces the election of John M. Marraffa, R.Ph., as President. John joined KPH Healthcare Services in 2019 as Vice President of Government Affairs & Healthcare Services Integration. Since then, he launched a new division, “Kinnect,” a transformational onsite pharmacy for specialized healthcare facilities. He also expanded Kinney’s innovative “Delivery at Discharge” program, introduced a Patient Safety Organization, and lead Kinney’s extensive corporate COVID-19 vaccination and testing response. Marraffa also serves as Patient Safety Officer to provide leadership and direction to the organization’s patient safety strategy. He is responsible for continuously evaluating and improving patient safety programs based on internal needs and external requirements and standards. John also serves as the organization’s HIPAA Officer.
