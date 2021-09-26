CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Upcoming Schuyler County Vaccine Clinics

By Ed Vivenzio
 6 days ago
Schuyler County will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this upcoming week at the Watkins Glen Community Center. The first will be on Thursday, September 30, from 3:00-5:00pm. The second clinic will be on Friday, October 1, from 9:00am-12:00pm. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Get...

FL Radio Group

Fingerlakes Mall Holding 3 Vax Clinics

Friday saw 27 new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, according to the County Health Department, bringing the total number of cases since March of 2020 to 8,163. The Fingerlakes Mall will host three vaccination clinics this week on the following dates:. Saturday, October 2, 10:00am-12:00pm. Wednesday, October 6, 4:00pm-5:00pm. Friday,...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Kinney Drugs Names New President

Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, announces the election of John M. Marraffa, R.Ph., as President. John joined KPH Healthcare Services in 2019 as Vice President of Government Affairs & Healthcare Services Integration. Since then, he launched a new division, “Kinnect,” a transformational onsite pharmacy for specialized healthcare facilities. He also expanded Kinney’s innovative “Delivery at Discharge” program, introduced a Patient Safety Organization, and lead Kinney’s extensive corporate COVID-19 vaccination and testing response. Marraffa also serves as Patient Safety Officer to provide leadership and direction to the organization’s patient safety strategy. He is responsible for continuously evaluating and improving patient safety programs based on internal needs and external requirements and standards. John also serves as the organization’s HIPAA Officer.
BUSINESS
FL Radio Group

Flood Benefit Concert in Steuben County Today

Country Pub 2, located at 4255 Meads Creek Road, in Painted Post will hold a benefit concert today. Proceeds from Rock Out for Flood Relief will go toward relief for August’s devastating flooding in Steuben County. The event runs Saturday from 12:00-9:00pm. General admission is $10.00 and children 12 and...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Three New COVID Related Deaths Reported in Steuben County

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 207. One individual was a male resident of the Village of Arkport who died at the age of 80, one was a male resident of the City of Hornell who died at the age of 52, and one was a male resident of the Town of Bath who died at age 79.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

#VaxtoSchool Encourages Student Get Vaccinated

The Cayuga County Health Department has announced it is participating in the #VaxtoSchool campaign. The campaign is designed to encourage those 12-17 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As an incentive to get the shot, students who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine now through November 19 will be given a 25 dollar Amazon Gift Card.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Funding Available to Support Addiction Service Providers in New York

Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday announced that New York State has secured $20 million in federal funding through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant program to assist addiction service providers with loss of revenue and operating expenses incurred as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. Prevention, treatment, and...
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

In Ithaca, Gillibrand Calls for Investment in Long-Term Care and Caregiver Economy

As Congress crafts the Build Back Better Agenda, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stood at the Finger Lakes Independence Center (FLIC) building in Ithaca Friday to call for historic investments in long-term care and the caregiver economy, building on the $12.7 billion short-term Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) funding that passed as part of the American Rescue Plan. Gillibrand championed and helped secure HCBS provisions in the American Rescue Plan and is now pushing to pass the bicameral Better Care Better Jobs Act to enhance Medicaid funding for HCBS and strengthen the HCBS workforce.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

USDA Awards $91K Grant to Montour Market

The Montour Market in the village of Montour Falls will grow thanks to a 91-THOUSAND dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Montour Market is the first Farm-to-market Store to open as a sustainability project by North New York, LLC and the Village of Montour Falls. Montour Market opened in June 2020 as a way of bolstering the community’s access to healthy local foods while investing in the farms with prepaid blocks of Community Supported Agriculture shares.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

103rd COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Cayuga County

A fifth Cayuga County resident has passed away this week after previously testing positive for COVID-19. The county’s Health Department reporting Thursday a man in his sixties had died after testing positive for coronavirus. There have been 103 total Cayuga County deaths related to the virus since March of 2020.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Ambulance Service Ready to Roll

The final piece is in place for Auburn to launch its own city-run ambulance service. The City Council has approved a contract with a Pittsburgh company to handle the billing. City Clerk Chuck Mason says when the service launches next month, city residents will get more reliable service. The city...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

State Provides Update on Healthcare Staffing Vaccinations

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday provided an update on staffing in hospitals and other health care facilities, following the implementation of the State’s vaccination mandate. Zero health care facilities across the State have been reported closed since the mandate went into effect. “Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most...
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Divide New York Holds Annual Caucus Saturday in Ithaca

The Divide New York Caucus will hold its annual meeting in Ithaca on Saturday. The group supports a bill that proposes a state Constitutional Amendment to divide the state into three autonomous regions. The regions would be called the New Amsterdam Region for upstate, the New York region for downstate, and the Montauk Region for the New York City suburbs.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Lake HAB-Free Again This Week

No Harmful Algal Blooms were confirmed on Seneca Lake last week during the 8th week of observations for the summer and fall of 2021. Experts say with the lake being rough all week long, it likely suppressed any bloom formation. There have been 37 confirmed HABS on the lake this...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

BonaDent Makes Grant to S Seneca Ambulance

When North Seneca Ambulance receives a call for help– they answer, providing 24/7 advanced and basic ambulatory care to all of Seneca County. It is for that same reason that when North Seneca Ambulance made their own call for help – BonaDent answered, donating $25,000 to help cover costs associated with much needed equipment.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

15th Schuyler Steps Out Underway

It’s become a healthy tradition in Schuyler County and it has just got underway. Michelle Benjamin with Schuyler Hospital tells us more about the Annual Schuyler Steps Out walking competition. Michelle adds that Schuyler Steps Out is about more than just a walking program for eight weeks. This is the...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Helming Urges Hochul to Sign Food Bill

State Senator Pam Helming is urging the Governor to sign a bill that would extend a food program begun last year at the start of the COVID pandemic. Helming doesn’t understand why Governor Hochul has not yet signed the Nourish New York bill. During the 17 months the program has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
