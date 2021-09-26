Upcoming Schuyler County Vaccine Clinics

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 207. One individual was a male resident of the Village of Arkport who died at the age of 80, one was a male resident of the City of Hornell who died at the age of 52, and one was a male resident of the Town of Bath who died at age 79.

