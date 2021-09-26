Two-Start Pitchers/Streaming Starters: The Last Days

As is often the case, we fantasy managers have been met with a series highs and lows as we did our best in trying to manage our fantasy baseball closers this season. Closers like Matt Barnes and Alex Reyes, who at one point of the season seemed unstoppable, mysteriously fell into prolonged slumps and eventually lost their closer gigs. In Reyes’ case, if you utilized our closer grid, you would have known that Giovanny Gallegos was the Cardinals’ next man up. Gallegos has taken advantage of the Cards’ recent hot streak and saved 12 games over the past month.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO