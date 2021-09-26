CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shifty Kaii Takes Home First-Ever All-Star Game MVP | Season 4

NBA
 6 days ago

Shifty Kaii does what he does best as he secures the first NBA 2K League All-Star Game MVP.

2kleague.nba.com

sneakernews.com

Nike Takes Us Back To The ’96 All-Star Game With The Air Force 1 “Fiesta”

Nike has put quite a bit of energy behind their upcoming NBA collaboration — fittingly so as the association approaches its momentous “Diamond Anniversary.” And following official reveals of past leaks is one brand new Air Force 1: the “Fiesta.”. Unlike the options previous, the “Fiesta” forgoes paying homage to...
NBA
chatsports.com

When Will Milwaukee Get The NBA All-Star Game?

Though the game itself might be forgettable, hosting an All-Star game is a big deal for a pro sports city. If you were around Milwaukee in 2002, you may recall the hubbub around Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game (I was there!) which went down infamously in a tie. Soon enough the city will get its chance to “redeem” itself since modern MLB stadiums are starting to see their second All-Star Game (Denver, Cleveland, Seattle), but there’s a new building in town that needs to see one first.
NBA
NBA

A Fresh Start For Everyone On The First Day Of Training Camp

Players might not necessarily look forward to training camp, but they’re generally excited once it gets underway. The conditioning can be tough, even with players in the modern NBA generally staying in good-if-not-great shape year round, and participating in two-a-days doesn’t leave much time to do more than rest before returning to practice, but the renewed optimism that comes with the start of a new season usually makes those annoyances much easier to bear.
NBA
NBA

Sacramento Kings Partner with I Got It on Auction Platform for Fans

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a multi-year partnership with I Got It, a marketplace and auction technology, to serve as the team’s auctions platform. Through its integrated auction platform, I Got It will offer fans an opportunity to bid on and purchase exclusive experiences, one-of-a-kind memorabilia including game-used items and VIP hospitality.
NBA
#All Star Game#Nba 2k League#Llc
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks Partner With World-class Performance and Nutrition Brand Science in Sport

The Milwaukee Bucks and Science in Sport (SiS) have formed an innovative partnership aimed at supporting the Bucks’ world-class sports science team. As part of the partnership, SiS has become the Official Vitamins & Supplements Partner of the Milwaukee Bucks. In collaboration with the Bucks’ best-in-class performance team, led by...
NBA
NBA

Timberwolves to Host Locker Room Liquidation Sale Featuring Items from Past Seasons

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will hold their Locker Room Liquidation Sale on Monday, Oct. 4th from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square. Fans have the opportunity to purchase discounted Wolves merchandise including signed basketballs, posters, and jerseys, including the Prince-inspired City...
NBA
chatsports.com

RJ Barrett Update: Ready For An All-Star Season?

RJ Barrett’s career arc in the NBA has been pretty interesting. He started as a perceived consolation prize in the 2019 draft, being picked third behind Zion Williamson, who the Knicks media crowd, not to mention fans, desperately wanted, and Ja Morant, who was correctly seen as an exciting pick too.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBA

Pelicans players give rave reviews to NBA’s revised interpretation of non-basketball, foul-drawing moves

No one could’ve known it at the time, but on Oct. 26, 2019, inside Houston’s Toyota Center, the officiating crew of a Pelicans-Rockets game provided a glimpse into the NBA’s future. During the opening half of a narrow Houston victory, then-Rockets star guard James Harden went through his full catalog of foul-drawing wizardry, a menu that can include subtly hooking the arm of his defender, leaning off-balance on jumpers in order to draw contact, and using the ball as a battering ram on drives. Much to Harden’s chagrin and surprise, friendly whistles were not forthcoming that night, culminating with a play at the first-half buzzer in which he futilely tried to fling his body into New Orleans’ Josh Hart while attempting a three-pointer. After that play again did not result in a shooting foul, an angry Harden slammed the ball into the hardwood, but the ball rapidly bounced back up into Harden’s beard, creating a GIF-worthy reaction from Hart.
NBA
NBA

Kings to Live Stream First Preseason Game

The season is fast approaching as the Kings hold their first preseason game on Monday, October 4 versus the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Fans will also be able to tune in via live stream on Kings.com. The stream is limited to residents living within 75 miles of the arena.
NBA
NBA

Mercury, Suns announce unprecedented doubleheader

PHOENIX – Following a Game 2 win in Las Vegas last night to guarantee a Game 4 in Phoenix, the three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury and defending NBA Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns will host an unprecedented NBA/WNBA doubleheader at Footprint Center on Wednesday, October 6. The Suns’ preseason game...
NBA
chatsports.com

WNBA Awards 2021: Jonquel Jones Takes Home MVP, Brionna Jones Wins MIP

Sun center Jonquel Jones has won the 2021 WNBA MVP award, the league announced Tuesday. Jones won the award after receiving 48 of the 49 first-place votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Phoenix's Brittney Griner finished second, receiving the lone remaining first-place vote, while Seattle's Breanna Stewart, Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles and Washington's Tina Charles rounded out the top five.
BASKETBALL
NBA

Golden State Warriors' success stands between Stephen Curry and a third MVP award

Stephen Curry emerged as an MVP candidate last season, reminding everyone how dynamic he can be. His numbers spoke for themselves, but the team didn't follow. This season, with a revamped roster, can Curry get the Warriors back near the top of the Western Conference? Team success may be all that's standing between Curry and his third MVP award.
NBA
NBA

No Longer The New Norm, Powell Finds Comfort And An Expanded Role At Training Camp

It’s not easy being the new guy in the NBA, even in the most welcoming of environments, and that’s especially true for players acquired midseason. From picking up and moving, sometimes across the country and with little advanced notice, to figuring out a new role in a new system in the middle of a playoff race to traversing personalities, egos and competing interests in the locker room, the issues that arise when changing teams in a competitive league are typically a bit uncomfortable, at best.
NBA
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers to Hold Third Annual Pride Night

In celebration of LGBTQIA+ history month, the Los Angeles Lakers will hold their third annual Pride Night on Tuesday, October 12 when the team plays the Golden State Warriors at STAPLES Center. The Lakers will celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, the Pride Night Celebration will include special in-game entertainment, giveaways and more.
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA

