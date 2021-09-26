Shifty Kaii Takes Home First-Ever All-Star Game MVP | Season 4

No one could’ve known it at the time, but on Oct. 26, 2019, inside Houston’s Toyota Center, the officiating crew of a Pelicans-Rockets game provided a glimpse into the NBA’s future. During the opening half of a narrow Houston victory, then-Rockets star guard James Harden went through his full catalog of foul-drawing wizardry, a menu that can include subtly hooking the arm of his defender, leaning off-balance on jumpers in order to draw contact, and using the ball as a battering ram on drives. Much to Harden’s chagrin and surprise, friendly whistles were not forthcoming that night, culminating with a play at the first-half buzzer in which he futilely tried to fling his body into New Orleans’ Josh Hart while attempting a three-pointer. After that play again did not result in a shooting foul, an angry Harden slammed the ball into the hardwood, but the ball rapidly bounced back up into Harden’s beard, creating a GIF-worthy reaction from Hart.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO