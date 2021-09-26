CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Check out the latest books at Jervis library

Romesentinel.com
 6 days ago

Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., is once again open to the public! Face masks and social distancing are required. Library hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The library has 110,000 books; nearly 20,000...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
nique.net

Books return to library shelves

After a year transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Georgia Tech Library was compelled to shift most of its resources and services to a digital format, the Library is finally welcoming back its Core Collection of physical books. The collection has been missing from the Institute’s library since renovations on Price Gilbert began in 2017, but were not brought back until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
the-journal.com

Farmington Public Library to hold book sale

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library will hold a book sale Friday and Saturday at the Farmington Public Library’s parking lot. The Farmington Public Library Foundation puts on a book sale every year, but the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Books will be sold by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Citizen Online

Seymour Library: Library offers much more than books

Did you know that with your Seymour Library card you have access to books from 33 different libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System? That you can check out hands-on resources, including Learning Backpacks, Wonderbooks, Mental Health Wellness Backpacks, Caregiver Kits and more? Or that you can stream thousands of movies and books, get online homework help, or explore your family history with our digital collections? Did you know that in 2020 the library added new services including Curbside Pickup and Books-By-Mail? Or that we went fine free, to better serve our library community? Sign up for your Seymour Library card this September (Library Card Sign-up Month) and start exploring resources for all ages!
AUBURN, NY
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Friends of the Library to host book sale

This door leads to mystery, adventure, children’s stories, gardening books, cookbooks and more. This is the East door to the meeting room at Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24, 25 and 26, the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library will hold...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Amanda Gorman
MassLive.com

Storrs Library book sale returns to Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW — The popular Friends of Storrs Library annual book sale is back, after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The sale will take place inside the Cottage behind the library from Oct. 1-3, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
LONGMEADOW, MA
bookriot.com

Ditch That Book: The Importance of Weeding in Libraries

Basmo will transform you into a better reader, help you achieve your reading goals and enhance your reading experience!. It's an Android & iOS app created to help you develop your reading habits, keep track of your reading progress, journal your emotions and schedule when to read. Why Weed Library...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TribTown.com

Library announces book discussions for October

Jackson County Public Library book discussion groups in Seymour and Crothersville plan to gather in person or virtually to discuss book themes, writing styles, characters and more in October. Books are available to check out at the library checkout desks or digitally through OverDrive/Libby or hoopla. The Tuesday Night Book...
CROTHERSVILLE, IN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Hardback book sale to benefit library

The annual Friends of the Library used book sale is set for Oct. 3-9 at the Rome-Floyd County headquarters branch, 205 Riverside Parkway in Rome. “There will be no paperback books in this sale,” organizer Ruth Forrester said in a release. “The hardback books will be priced from $1 and up.”
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Digital Books#Digital Library#Jervis Public Library#Overdrive#Notary Public#Askjpl Jervislibrary Org#Oracle
themountvernongrapevine.com

Friends of the Library Book Warehouse to Reopen

It looks like the daily COVID cases in Knox Co may be heading in a better direction. Barring any drastic changes, we will reopen the book warehouse for our normal hours as of Thursday, Sept 23, 10 am – 6 pm. Regular hours for the public will then resume for Thurs, Fri, Sat, 10 am- 6 pm, through Saturday, November 13.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wrfalp.com

Master Gardeners Donate Books to Local Libraries

The books, purchased locally from Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Lakewood, are aimed at youth ages pre-school to 4th grade. The donations are in support of the Master Gardener program mission of providing knowledge-based information on sustainable horticulture and gardening for the public.
LAKEWOOD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Love literature? Check out the 4th Annual Albany Book Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 4th Annual Albany Book Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The festival is presented by the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany. The event, held in-person for the first time since 2019, will reportedly feature world-renowned authors, local authors, and...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
theriver953.com

Samuels Public Library Annual Book Sale

The FOSL ( Friends of Samuels Library ) will host it’s annual Fall Book Sale Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. , as well as Monday, October 4th from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Samuels Public Library , 330 E. Criser Rd., Front Royal. Homemade baked goods will be available Friday and Saturday.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
etownian.com

Book Review: The Midnight Library

Matt Haig’s latest novel is the perfect read for anyone struggling with the effects of the pandemic. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig is one of the most relevant books for readers amid a pandemic. Haig masterfully guides his readers through the story with vibrant imagery and almost poetic details. His writing tackles heavy ideas with grace and leaves his readers with a message that resonates with anyone suffering from pandemic-related stress or uncertainty.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
panolawatchman.com

Carthage library gets Texas Book Festival grant

The Sammy Brown Library was awarded a grant from the Texas Book Festival for $2,500 at the beginning of August. This paid for 118 new books for the library on geography and social studies. The Texas Books Festival awards grants to support collection enhancement for Texas public libraries, and this...
TEXAS STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Rockwood Library holding book sale

The Rockwood Public Library will be holding its Fall Book Sale Saturday, October 2nd through October 16th. Sale hours will be from 9:30 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, 9:30 am to 6 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9:30 am to 5 pm on Wednesdays. The Rockwood...
ROCKWOOD, TN
Light Stalking

Check Out Our Latest Community Update

Photography has the power of brightening up our lives; and what a great thing it is to start our days by checking out some beautiful images in the comfort of our homes! Here is the weekly wrap-up from Light Stalking – you'll find finely curated photos from the general chit chat, as well as some creative images from Tersha's latest photography challenge on Zoom Burst Photography! And as usual, we'll be mentioning some worth-seeing shots from the Feedback Forum as well!
PHOTOGRAPHY
hfchronicle.com

Homewood's Library of Things offering games, electronics for check-out

Did you know you now can check out the handheld gaming Nintendo Switch, or a ukulele, or a backyard game from the Homewood Public Library?. The newly established Library of Things gives library patrons a chance to experiment with or enjoy any of the 20 items in the new collection, including a volleyball/badminton set, a bocce set, giant yard dice and even a turntable. All the items were purchased new.
HOMEWOOD, IL
stljewishlight.org

Children’s books for Sukkot from PJ Library

Sukkot 2021 sure does feel a bit more like Sukkot 2020 than I thought it would a few months ago. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, still physically distancing, still not seeing each other’s lips. Luckily, a sukkah is mainly an open, outdoor structure, so some will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy