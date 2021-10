NEW HARTFORD — The Hospice & Palliative Care Development Council will hold an Epicurean Delight Online Auction this year from Oct. 18–24. “While we wish we could come together and taste the food from our favorite area restaurants, we ask you to “Eat, Drink and Bid from home,” said Doreen Nicholls, Epicurean Delight co-chair. “We invite everyone to join us and support the valuable hospice, palliative and bereavement services that are provided to our community by participating in this event.”

