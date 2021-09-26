Artist lives in the middle of her own eclectic personal gallery

Gallery One has announced the theme of its October show, “Own the Night,” open to the public Sept. 29 through Nov. 2. “The illumination of night sounds like a contradiction, but this month at Gallery One it is beautifully illustrated,” representatives said. “From the lights to the sounds, to the mysterious feel, nighttime has a special type of magic to it, fitting for a month that ends with Halloween. Gallery One’s night paintings this month feature the beautiful essence of this time of day and depict it in a variety of settings ranging from cityscape to seascape, to the wildlife that prepare for the coming night.

