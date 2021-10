One Manchester man is in love with the shape of his face. Ty Jones grew up believing he’d never accomplish his dreams of becoming an entertainer — until he realized his likeness to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Now the Manchester, UK, native works as a full-time lookalike and aspiring actor, but looking so similar to the celebrity musician has also come with some drawbacks: namely, how obsessed Sheeran’s fan base is with him. And, as a dead ringer for Sheeran, Jones often has to deal with the dogged fan base obsessing over him.

