Oneida County, NY

Five to be inducted into Oneida County Historical Hall of Fame

Romesentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oneida County Historical Hall of Fame, begun in 1946, has named five individuals to its 2021 inductee class: writer Jack Behrens, international literacy advocate Welthy Honsinger Fisher, abolitionist Rev. Beriah Green, Congressman Richard Hanna, and Utica’s first Black teacher Jermain Wesley Loguen. The Hall of Famers will be inducted alongside the 2021 Richard W. Couper ‘Living Legends’ class: orthopedic surgeon and Olympic physician Dr. James Dennison, community leader and Indium Corporation CEO Gregory Evans, cultural leader and Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter, beloved community figure and owner of Ventura’s Restaurant Rufus Ventura Jr., and community advocate and spiritual advisor Rev. Dr. Mary Webster. Biographies for each inductee attached.

