The Knight Times Club presents the Knightly News

Why did you join the Knightly News? I joined the Knightly News because I was looking for an elective to take at school, and I chose journalism. I have always had a passion for writing and thought this would be a great way to strengthen my writing skills. Two of the journalism students got chosen to interview Superintendent Blake. I was lucky enough to be one of those students despite having no experience. That was my Knightly News debut before I even knew it. During the pandemic is when the Knightly News really took off. I received an email from Mrs. Hoskins to do a news team for our school to get information out during the time that school was closed. We reported for the rest of that school year and that summer; it was all done virtually.