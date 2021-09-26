CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunization in adults

By Dr. Susan Blatt
 6 days ago

The most important vaccine to worry about right now is COVID vaccination. Many of us have had two shots and we felt protected. Now, with the new variant, we find we are not fully protected. We still may get a COVID infection. However, the severity of the illness seems to be less, in those who have gotten the shots. Soon there will be a booster shot available. We do not yet have full directions, but we expect the booster to result in better protection.

