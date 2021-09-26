CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page One: "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost , based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby. Notice the use of capitalization: Obviously, the first line, but check out the individual words: JOLT. DROPS OUT. PLUMMETS. SHLINK! CINCH. When we capitalize individual words, we draw the readers attention to them which helps with the storytelling. It can work both for visual and audio elements.

