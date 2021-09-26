CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

OBJ in, Landry out: Who does what in Week 3?

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjHx3_0c8RjHGh00

The Cleveland Browns got bad news shortly before getting good news. The bad news came when wide receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the injured reserve following a knee injury in Week 2. The good news came later in the week when Odell Beckham Jr. was cleared to play in Week 3.

Best friends, Landry and Beckham were excited to come together this season with some stability for the first time as teammates. Their first year together in Cleveland was a struggle with Freddie Kitchens while the entire offense struggled to get on the same page in the first half of 2020 under Kevin Stefanski before Beckham got hurt.

Unfortunately, the players (and the Browns) will have to wait a few weeks for Landry to return and get up to speed before seeing an optimized version of the LSU pair.

The return of Beckham and the loss of Landry will draw eyes to the passing game under quarterback Baker Mayfield. It is also important to note that Landry has been a great blocker for the run game as well.

With Landry out, Beckham should not be expected to replace him. While Landry is far less explosive, his role in the Cleveland offense is vital. The former Miami Dolphin is a high volume, sure-handed receiver first down machine while the former New York Giant is a big play, yards after the catch magician.

In Week 3, Beckham is likely to be limited in both his route tree and number of snaps. While Stefanski may design a play to get him an open look, the Browns may use the threat of a big play from him to open up looks for others.

Training camp star Donovan Peoples-Jones has been on the field a ton in the first two games of the season but only has two catches to show for it. Rookie Anthony Schwartz had a very good first week but caused a Mayfield interception in the second week.

Neither are perfectly skilled to replace what Landry does but could get chances to shine in Week 3.

Replacing Landry may fall primarily on the tight end group. As indicated by Jordan Franks being added to the active roster for the game, Stefanski may have plans that involve using this group more in Landry’s absence. Primarily, Austin Hooper fits a lot of what the former LSU star did for the team. Hooper’s routes are strong, methodical and he has shown good hands throughout his career.

Running back Demetric Felton will be discussed as Landry’s replacement in the slot but the rookie plays the position far differently than Landry. Felton’s gifts are speed and shiftiness while Landry is a power player at the slot position.

At the receiver position, Rashard Higgins’ connection with Mayfield can’t be denied. Higgins, like Landry, catches almost everything thrown in his direction. While Landry has been a volume contributor, Higgins’ spots have been less frequent. If the tight ends are not getting the job done, expect “Hollywood” to have a chance to shine once again in Cleveland.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jarvis Landry Week-To-Week With “Mild” MCL Sprain

Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters an MRI confirmed the diagnosis of an MCL sprain on Jarvis Landry. But the tests showed a relatively mild sprain for the Cleveland Browns‘ veteran. That is probably the best news Cleveland fans could have hoped for. Mild MCL sprains are considered a week-to-week type...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obj#Freddie Kitchens#Browns#American Football#Lsu#Miami Dolphin#New York Giant
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Labeled week-to-week

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Landry (knee) is week-to-week due to an MCL sprain, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Stefanski didn't officially rule Landry out for the Browns' Week 3 game against the Bears, but the reliable wideout is trending toward missing some time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network estimates that Landry could miss 2-to-3 weeks, a timeline that suggests a move to injured reserve could be in play. On a positive note, Odell Beckham (knee) appears on track to make his season debut Week 3 if all goes well during practice,, a development which would help bolster Cleveland's receiving corps in the likely event Landry is sidelined.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jarvis Landry placed on IR, will miss at least 3 weeks

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on the IR Tuesday, which means he will miss at least three weeks with a knee injury. For the first time in his eight seasons in the NFL, Jarvis Landry is going to miss some time due to an injury. Landry, a proverbial iron man for the Cleveland Browns, was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday with an MCL sprain.
NFL
thedallasnews.net

Browns WR Jarvis Landry week-to-week, Odell Beckham could return

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered an MCL sprain in his knee and is considered week-to-week. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn't have a timeline for Landry's return when asked Monday and said he was unsure if Landry would need to be placed on injured reserve. If he is, he would miss at least three games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

Jarvis Landry on OBJ's famous one-handed catch: 'I've seen him do wilder things'

Many would say that Odell Beckham Jr. recorded the greatest catch in NFL history when he hauled in a one-handed touchdown grab against the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, I think it's safe to say that most football fans would call it the most impressive catch they've ever seen. Perhaps it's not the most iconic — the Immaculate Reception has a very strong case for that — but in terms of pure skill and difficulty level, it's hard to find anything that beats it or anyone that will disagree with that assessment.
NFL
beaconjournal.com

Nate Burleson envisions OBJ boosting Browns with Jarvis Landry sidelined: 'It is something out of a movie'

When Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talks about the importance of inspiring kids who might feel like giving up, it's not just lip service. New co-host of “CBS Mornings” and former NFL receiver Nate Burleson and his sons, Nathaniel II, 17, and Nehemiah, 15, know Beckham is sincere when the three-time Pro Bowl selection says he believes his series of comebacks could influence youngsters to chase their football dreams despite adversity they may encounter.
NFL
Chronicle-Telegram

Jedrick Wills Jr. will start; OBJ warms up in Jarvis Landry T-shirt

CLEVELAND – Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.’s sprained ankle is doing better and he’s in the starting lineup for today’s game vs. the Bears. As announced Friday, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make his season debut after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament Oct. 25. He spent a long time...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy