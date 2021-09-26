CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Mercedes Provides Update After Inspecting Lewis Hamilton’s Car

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton could take abck his lead in the driver’s standings after the Russian Grand Prix as his rival Max Verstappen will start the race on Sunday from the last position. However ahead of the spoken about race, Merceds have provided an update upon the minor damage suffered by the car of the seven-time world champion.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s former team principal Ron Dennis tips Max Verstappen for F1 title

Max Verstappen has been tipped to win his first world championship by rival Lewis Hamilton’s former team principal Ron Dennis.Former McLaren boss Dennis brought the British star into the sport, with Hamilton driving for the team from 2007 to 2012. The former chief cannot see Verstappen and Red Bull missing out on the title this season, given the Dutchman’s five-point lead over Hamilton with eight events to go.“I have a tremendous respect for the technologists at Red Bull and I think Honda has stabilised their engine performance very well,” Dennis told Sky Sports. “So I think it’s going to be...
MOTORSPORTS
washingtonnewsday.com

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix.

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix. The highly anticipated fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix has been cautioned. The competition between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen has undoubtedly been the most intriguing tale...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas bids farewell to Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas talked about Mercedes and his soon-to-be former teammate Lewis Hamilton as he heads to Alfa Romeo. After five years with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, Valtteri Bottas decided to leave for Alfa Romeo. His departure clears the way for F1 prodigy George Russell, who will form a new team-up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton next season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will ‘kick off’ at Mercedes, predicts David Coulthard

Sparks will fly between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell when the British drivers become teammates at Mercedes next season, David Coulthard has predicted. Russell will take over from Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes but the 23-year-old has warned Hamilton that he has no intention of being the team’s number two driver. Seven-time world champion Hamilton clashed with Nico Rosberg during the pair’s three-year spell as teammates, with Mercedes keen to avoid a repeat of that situation. Hamilton has been the clear number one at the team since Rosberg retired in 2016, and has called Bottas as the “best teammate” he’s...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes W11 | Pit Lane Prints | Art Print

This print showcases Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 championship winning car, the Mercedes W11 and is perfect for any fan of the Mercedes Formula 1 racing driver. This print showcases Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 championship winning car, the Mercedes W11 and is perfect for any fan of the Mercedes Formula 1 racing driver. This print would look great in your home, office or garage or it could make the perfect gift for the F1 fan in your life.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘very chilled’ in response to Lewis Hamilton’s F1 title talk

Max Verstappen has brushed off Lewis Hamilton’s suggestion that the pressure of the Formula One title race is getting to him, insisting that his championship rival’s comments “show he doesn’t know me”. Verstappen and Hamilton collided at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago and head into this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix separated by just five points at the top of the standings. Seven-time world champion Hamilton was asked whether the pressure was catching up with Verstappen as the Dutchman aims to become the youngest F1 champion of all time, and the Mercedes driver said he empathised with the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Sochi#Merceds#Russian
The Independent

Red Bull trying to ‘influence’ Max Verstappen to avoid more collisions after Lewis Hamilton crash

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko insists the team are trying to help Max Verstappen avoid any more crashes by making sure there is a ‘mutual respect’ on the race track.The 23-year-old Dutch driver, who currently leads the drivers’ world championship by five points, collided with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Monza, a crash which put them both out of the race.It is the second time this season that the two title rivals have come together, with Verstappen exiting the race on both occasions.And Marko, 78, has stressed that the team are keen to ensure their driver evades any more collisions.Speaking...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Hamilton urges Mercedes to 'capitalize' on Verstappen penalty

Lewis Hamilton is determined to focus on the job in hand this weekend and take advantage of the compromised situation that his chief title rival Max Verstappen is facing at the Russian GP. Verstappen had already been facing a three-place grid drop as a result of his collision with Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton Responds to Helmut Marko’s ‘Suddenly Injured’ Comments

The Lewis Hamilton – Max Verstappen or rather the Mercedes- Red Bull banter has been on since the first race in the 2021 Formula 1 season. With both teams taking digs at one another, the seven-time world champion revealed that he doesn’t really care for what Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko says especially after the latter’s ‘suddenly injured’ comments.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Cools Down Mercedes Fears of ‘Rosberg-Repeat’ with George Russell

Ever since it has been reported that George Russell shall be accompanying Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 season, there have been multiple drivers and pundits suggesting that a similar situation to Nico Rosberg could appear in the Brackley based team yet again. Knowing that the young Brit will try to challenge Hamilton within the team battle, there could be some heat building up. However the seven-time world champion has recently opinionated upon the same and cooled down the entire issue.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Video: Hamilton knocks over Mercedes mechanic in FP2

There was a bit of a scare for Lewis Hamilton during the second practice session for the Russian Grand Prix when he knocked over his mechanic. Mercedes made a great start to their Russian Grand Prix weekend by topping both Friday practice sessions at the Sochi Autodrom, but it wasn't without incident as Lewis Hamilton sent his jackman tumbling during FP2.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Putting Lewis Hamilton's unprecedented 100 F1 wins in perspective

It's hard to put Lewis Hamilton's 100 Formula One victories into context as no-one in the 71-year history of the sport has ever reached three figures of race wins. Between 2006 and 2020, Michael Schumacher held the record for the most career wins at 91 -- a number that was 40 clear of the previous record and seemed unbeatable when Hamilton started out in F1 back in 2007. But as it has become clear that Hamilton would surpass that number over the past 12 months, the perceived limit of what is possible in a single F1 career has been redefined.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes pit mechanic ‘ok’ after Lewis Hamilton collision in Russian Grand Prix practice

Mercedes have confirmed that a pit mechanic hit by Lewis Hamilton’s car during practice at the Russian Grand Prix was unhurt by the incident. Hamilton overshot his box after coming into the pit lane, sending the team’s jack man flying as he prepared to lift up the Mercedes car. The mechanic got straight to his feet and the team confirmed he was “ok” following the collision. “Man, Magic, sorry about that,” Hamilton said immediately. “For everyone asking, our front jack man is ok,” Mercedes confirmed afterwards. Bump.🤭 The good news is that he’s OK. 💪pic.twitter.com/2FfaBYcIEw— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 24, 2021Hamilton has the opportunity to retake the world championship lead from title rival Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix, a circuit which Mercedes have won in each of the seven races staged in Sochi. Verstappen will start Sunday’s race at the back of the grid after Red Bull changed his engine.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Mercedes to check Hamilton's car for damage overnight

Lewis Hamilton believes his car is OK after colliding with the pit wall towards the end of qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix, but Mercedes will make sure that's the case. Lewis Hamilton believes his car hasn't suffered any serious damage after contact with the wall towards the end of qualifying, but Mercedes are set to check that things are OK overnight.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy