Valtteri Bottas to Take Tactical Russian GP Penalty for Engine Change

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas becomes the latest driver to start the Russian Grand Prix from the last position as now he too has opted for a power unit, which is deemed as a ‘tactical move’ by the reigning world champion, Mercedes. In simpler terms., The move is a tactical one from Mercedes as part of a bid to thwart Max Verstappen’s recovery bid from the very back of the grid for a complete change of engine components earlier in the weekend.

