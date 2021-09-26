Valtteri Bottas to Take Tactical Russian GP Penalty for Engine Change

Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to top spot in second practice for the Russian Grand Prix on a dominant day for Mercedes in Sochi.Hamilton trailed Bottas by just 0.044 seconds, with his championship rival Max Verstappen only sixth for Red Bull.The Dutch driver will be thrown to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race after taking on his fourth engine – one more than is permitted for the season.Verstappen, who was already due to serve a three-place grid drop for taking Hamilton out of the last race in Monza, holds a five-point title advantage.But his punishment, coupled with Mercedes’...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO