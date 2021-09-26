A New Fashion Exhibit in Harlem Gives Black Creatives Their Due
Fashion is often romanticized for its ability to tell a story. Unfortunately, the industry still seems capable of telling only one kind of story — a white one. In recent times there has finally begun to be some (long overdue) conversations about the whiteness of this industry, from runway model castings to who wins industry awards to the contents of fashion museum collections. As for that last point, a new exhibition in Harlem, New York has something important to say.www.papermag.com
