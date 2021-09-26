CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

A New Fashion Exhibit in Harlem Gives Black Creatives Their Due

By Samantha Haran
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion is often romanticized for its ability to tell a story. Unfortunately, the industry still seems capable of telling only one kind of story — a white one. In recent times there has finally begun to be some (long overdue) conversations about the whiteness of this industry, from runway model castings to who wins industry awards to the contents of fashion museum collections. As for that last point, a new exhibition in Harlem, New York has something important to say.

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week. The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile. Also peeking out from under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Black LGBTQ folk are to thank for modern fashion

I've never cared much for fashion, but every day it seems to make headlines. Not to say I have any disdain for it — it's just never been my thing. This new wave of fashion trends is different. We're seeing more men wearing skirts and dresses and more women wearing tuxedos and ties. Clothes have become less gender specific. But before we praise this movement, we have to consider how this trend started.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Tribune-Democrat

SAMA-Bedford exhibit showcases creative process behind art

BEDFORD, Pa. – This show is giving viewers a sneak peek into the processes behind the art. The “From Inception to Execution” exhibition is on display through Nov. 13 in the Ashe Gallery, the Joan and Jerry Hawk Gallery and Regional Galleries at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
BEDFORD, PA
BabyCenter Blog

Creative ways to turn your regular clothes into maternity fashion

You're going to need at least some maternity clothes after your pregnancy starts to show, which is between 12 and 18 weeks for most women. And while you probably won't regret buying that cute maternity dress, you don't have to blow your entire budget on a new wardrobe. With some creative thinking and a little DIY ingenuity, there are a lot of easy ways to turn some of the items hanging in your closet into a few stylish maternity outfits.
APPAREL
wcmu.org

CMU students show fashion collections at Detroit exhibition

Central Michigan University fashion and design students began showing their collections at an exhibition in Detroit this week. The students said they’re hoping their designs can affect society outside of the fashion world. LaDyra Lyte made a collection she’s calling “Killing Me Won’t Make You King.” It features an orange...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Fashion#Fashion Shows#Harlem#Hif
papermag.com

Cardi B Keeps Feeding Us Looks in Paris

Cardi B is back like she never left. The pop icon and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter, have been working together on serving looks from the front row this Paris Fashion Week. In her first public appearance since having her son, the "Up" rapper stepped out in a full Thierry...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
phillytrib.com

New Penn Museum exhibit explores history through fashion

Fashion is a way to express individuality and personality. It can serve as a visual representation of a person and many times the values they hold. It can be used as a way to share history and to tell stories. The masks worn to protect people from the COVID-19 virus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Styling a better future for black models at fashion week

As September's fashion weeks across Europe draw to a close, a spotlight has been shone on backstage beauty for black models. Nyasha Matonhodze had hits and misses with the treatment of her hair and make-up so decided to put together a care package for models like her to use as back-up.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
austintexas.gov

Artist Talk: The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition

In-person Artist Talk for The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition on Saturday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m. The George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center will host an in-person artist talk for The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition on Saturday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m. Featured artists from the inaugural residency cohort includes: Temitope Olujobi, Hypatia Sorunke, and Adrian Armstrong.
VISUAL ART
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Marking the next step in its development under new majority owner Exor, Shang Xia, the Chinese luxury brand established by Hermès International, has appointed Yang Li as fashion creative director, effective immediately. The first Shang Xia collection by Yang Li will be unveiled at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, marking the brand’s runway debut as it embraces a more fashion-driven approach.More from WWDSidaction Gala Dinner Closing Paris Couture17 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City FlagshipYang Li RTW Spring 2020 Jiang Qiong Er, cofounder and creative director of Shang Xia, said the Beijing-born...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
djmag.com

GAIKA, Shannen SP and GLOR1A contribute to new exhibition on Black futurism

A new exhibition by Nine Nights – the collective that includes GAIKA, GLOR1A, Shannen SP and Zara Truss-Giles among its ranks – is set to open at London's ICA next month. Starting on 11th October and running through to 30th January 2022, the exhibition, titled 'Channel B', will take in music, performance and art, including sound and video installations from Nine Nights members GAIKA, GLOR1A and Shannen SP.
MUSIC
townandcountrymag.com

The Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibit Is a Fashion Fantasyland

On September 8th, a new kind of magic touched down in Brooklyn. Christian Dior's Designer of Dreams exhibit opened at the Brooklyn Museum, and a fantasy fashion fête ensued. The Brooklyn Museum's famous Beaux-Arts Court was transformed into a Dior garden, complete with bushes trimmed into the shape of a Dior mannequin. Though the event was gorgeous and well attended (Maria Grazia Chiuri herself was there), the real star of the show was the Designer of Dreams exhibit.
BROOKLYN, NY
KTVZ

Black jewelers take center stage at groundbreaking exhibition

When Lorraine West told her mother about a new exhibition celebrating the work of Black jewelers, she burst into tears over the phone. West, a jeweler for more than 20 years, said she doesn’t normally “get emotional” when it comes to her professional achievements, which include seeing celebrities like Beyoncé and Zendaya wearing her designs. But her inclusion in the groundbreaking show “made me cry,” she recalled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mica.edu

The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion

This exhibition—which is organized by Aperture—includes selected works from groundbreaking contemporary photographers. This exhibition will not be open to the public due to COVID-19. For more information, visit MICA’s Operational Mode 4 On-Campus Visitation Policy. Location. Meyerhoff Gallery, Fox Building. Curated by. Antwaun Sargent,. an independent writer, curator, and critic,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Essence

Black Fashion Fair Introduces The Class Of AW21

Founder Antoine Gregory gives ESSENCE an exclusive preview of the new collection. Prior to the 2020 uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, which pushed the historically white-centered fashion industry against the wall to resolve the lack of authentic diversity and equal opportunity for Black professionals, there were barely spaces or platforms catered to our community — if any. In the midst of waiting for non-POC colleagues to catch up on all things Black, we took charge by building our own databases and organizations that centered the progression of Black-owned businesses. Since then, Antoine Gregory’s Black Fashion Fair (BFF) has been the helm for championing independent Black designers and exemplifying the diversity of the Black experience.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Enterprise

Black-owned boutique FOFA Apparel brings hot new fashion trends to Brockton

BROCKTON — From her college dormitory, Fatima Teixeira started FOFA Apparel. She gazed into a beautiful dream of becoming a successful businessperson with a company that makes women of all types feel confident and sophisticated in the clothing they wear. A once-distant college dream has become a post-graduate goal that's...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy