A New Fashion Exhibit in Harlem Gives Black Creatives Their Due

I've never cared much for fashion, but every day it seems to make headlines. Not to say I have any disdain for it — it's just never been my thing. This new wave of fashion trends is different. We're seeing more men wearing skirts and dresses and more women wearing tuxedos and ties. Clothes have become less gender specific. But before we praise this movement, we have to consider how this trend started.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO