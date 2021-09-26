CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$112M for Lehigh Valley cities: Easton sets budget, Allentown delays action, Bethlehem meets this week

By Kurt Bresswein
 6 days ago
The vision for putting an influx of federal cash toward helping people, infrastructure upgrades and municipal aid is coming into focus across the Lehigh Valley’s cities. City officials are deciding, or at least starting to debate, how to spend their shares from the American Rescue Plan Act totaling $112,265,774: $20.7 million for Easton, $34.5 million for Bethlehem and $57.1 million for Allentown.

