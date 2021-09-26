Blake Hansen’s Transgender Journey via Mountain Biking
Enduro racer and Gnarly Nutrition athlete Blake Hansen shares her journey as a transgender athlete, her motivation to overcome apprehensiveness, and the pursuit of her passion for downhill mountain biking. Growing up transgender in the nineties, Hansen struggled to express herself without fear of judgement. Bikes became her tool for freedom, and her relationship with them became the one honest connection she had. Today she takes great pride in being a representative for women and the LGBTQ+ community in mountain biking and the outdoors.www.outsideonline.com
