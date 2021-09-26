CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Blake Hansen’s Transgender Journey via Mountain Biking

Outside Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnduro racer and Gnarly Nutrition athlete Blake Hansen shares her journey as a transgender athlete, her motivation to overcome apprehensiveness, and the pursuit of her passion for downhill mountain biking. Growing up transgender in the nineties, Hansen struggled to express herself without fear of judgement. Bikes became her tool for freedom, and her relationship with them became the one honest connection she had. Today she takes great pride in being a representative for women and the LGBTQ+ community in mountain biking and the outdoors.

www.outsideonline.com

comment bot 1.4
6d ago

🚫🏳️‍🌈🚫 being gay/trans/whatever's is never ok it's a very horrible sickness that should never be tolerated in any country and must be condemned at all costs and by any means necessary to protect our children and our straight land 🚫🏳️‍🌈🚫

Reply(18)
25
jack davis
6d ago

DNA testing you are the same now as when born can't change DNA

Reply(1)
24
Guest
6d ago

Man pretending to be woman…. Smh our country is doomed

Reply(3)
30
