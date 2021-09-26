CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Down Around 40% From Its High, Could Tellurian Stock Still Be a Long-Term Winner?

By Jon Quast and Jason Hall
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhxPx_0c8RgybX00

It hasn't been a pleasant ride for Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shareholders. The stock is still down 70% from its high in 2019. And as of this writing, the stock is down 37% from its high in 2021. It's likely that many investors are starting to give up on this natural gas company, given its underperformance.

However, in this video from Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 9, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall gives his perspective on Tellurian's long-term prospects. He acknowledges there's still plenty of risk, but he also believes this could be a huge winner if it gets its export facility in Louisiana operational in a timely fashion.

Jason Hall: Just a quick, quick update on Tellurian, and I'm trying to find it. I had it open. I've got 30 other tabs open here, so it's hard to find everything.

So Tellurian stock has come down pretty sharply since late August. The reason why, it was the really the latest thing that came out of the company, was the company was going to issue some senior notes, was going to raise some debt, and it kind of bumped its head up against Nasdaq on it and withdrew the $50 million debt offering. But then there was some execution of some higher demand, I think it was some oversubscription for some other debt that had issues. So it had some extra capital from that.

Long story short, because of concerns about its ability to raise capital and also that dilution from the oversubscription on the other debt they had issued, the stock price fell from the peak that was right there at the end of August. So the past week and a half or so, the stock price has come down.

Here's the good thing about Tellurian right now. It's pretty well capitalized. It has plenty of cash on its balance sheet to run its operations. But at the end of the day, everything's has gotten kicked a little further down the curb with this business.

Tellurian, for those, the uninitiated, this is the company that's a start-up basically that's trying to raise the funding to build a liquefied natural gas export facility in Louisiana, where it can have access to low cost natural gas out of the Permian Basin and some other shale plays. The good thing is it has enough long-term contracts with buyers of that natural gas to make it economic, to build the first part of that. It's economic now. So there's an economic justification. That's really important in terms of lenders being willing to lend to build that facility. So that's really, really good.

But it's now it's looking like it's going to be next year before they issue a final investment decision. So the risk means is that this business, it doesn't really have much of an operating business right now, has only a certain amount of capital to fund operations that it's just going to burn through that cash and they still have to give a thumbs-up to build this facility, which means they have to have lenders lined up to pay for it. So there's a lot of questions there. I think things are still in their favor. It's just taken much longer because of the economic environment.

I still think this is a 10-, 20-, 30-, maybe a 40- or 50-bagger, frankly, just looking at what's -- Cheniere Energy is like the benchmark, what can be accomplished with building this sort of business and the kind of cash flows that it can generate. But it just depends on how much more dilution happens between now and then, what terms that can get on the debt that it raises, and how quickly you can scale up that facility. It could still be a zero, too, just because it's a startup with no real revenues. I think you just have to acknowledge that and just buckle in for the long term and don't risk money you can't afford to lose, because this is largely a binary outcome stock at this point.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Growth Stocks for the Long Term

Despite short-term concerns surrounding the rising Treasury yield and continued spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, the Fed’s continued support and the government’s planned spending on infrastructure should drive performance of growth-focused stocks in the long run. Therefore, Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) and MarineMax (HZO), which possess solid growth attributes, could be solid long-term bets.While the market is currently in correction mode due to concerns surrounding the rising Treasury yield, continued spread of the Delta coronavirus, and several other lingering issues, the economy is expected to keep recovering with the Fed’s monetary policy support. The potential infrastructure spending should boost the economy further.
STOCKS
investing.com

5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Scoop Up in October

Concerns surrounding rising Treasury yields and inflation are leading to extreme market volatility lately. Therefore, investors looking to hedge their portfolios could bet on dividend-paying stocks Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), BASF (BASFY), Dow (DOW), KT (NYSE:KT), and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), which look undervalued at their current price levels.The U.S. Treasury yields have been rising since the Fed signaled to start bond tapering in the near term and raised inflation rate projections for this year. This has caused significant declines in benchmark indexes this week. On Thursday, the S&P 500 posted its worst monthly percentage decline since the pandemic started.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Natural Gas#Tellurian#Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Build Incredible Wealth

Dividends can play a core role in long-term wealth creation. Management teams with a record of increasing dividends show confidence in continued cash generation. When measuring returns, just looking at a stock's price doesn't tell investors everything they need to know. Total returns that include dividends show the real story. And that can make an enormous difference.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Zynga Is a Good Long-Term Value Stock

Mobile game developer Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) lets gamers play for free. To generate revenue, it sells in-game content and displays ads. And while the ad business isn't the biggest revenue stream for Zynga, it figures to be a more important piece of the puzzle in the future. In this video clip...
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Tellurian (TELL) Stock?

Investors in Tellurian Inc. TELL need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 21, 2022 $15.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Tellurian Stock Forecast 2025—Concerns Outweigh Potential Returns

Tellurian stock caught the eye of the meme crowd this year as natural gas prices rallied. The stock has jumped by nearly 190 percent YTD but is off 30 percent from the highs it reached in June. Part of this decline is due to the company’s share offering in August. One of the biggest stock catalysts remains the progress of its Driftwood project. Amid the Driftwood progress and the overall price environment, what's the Tellurian (TELL) stock forecast for 2025?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why AbbVie Is a Great Healthcare Stock for Long-Term Investors

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is best known for its mega-blockbuster drug Humira, which raked in more revenue than any other medicine in the world in yet another year of successive growth in 2020. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 20, 2021, Fool contributors Brian Withers and Rachel Warren discuss what makes AbbVie such a stalwart choice for the long-term investor's portfolio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 5 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Spreading electric vehicle investments across several stocks would be a sensible strategy. Tesla and Nio have delivered strong sales growth in recent quarters. Toyota Motor is focusing on electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. The electric vehicle sector is witnessing continuous innovation these days, and a shake-out could be in...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Gogo Stock Jumps After Long-Term Financial Targets Lifted

Gogo (GOGO) - Get Gogo Inc. Report shares jumped Tuesday after the provider of broadband service for airplanes lifted its long-term financial targets, citing the expansion of private air travel. The stock recently traded at $14.53, up 19%. It has ascended 27% year to date amid the recovery in air...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy