Loveland business briefs: Car wash donation; symphony music director
Breeze Thru Car Wash reached its goal of raising more than $19,000 for Larimer Search and Rescue on Aug. 28 during its 12th annual one-day fundraiser for the organization. This year’s total helped Breeze Thru exceed the company’s 12-year goal of raising $100,000. Money raised this year will help cover the costs of boats used to deploy specially-trained dogs on water searches, improve urban search capabilities, and continue to outfit crews with the search and rescue tools needed to safely bring people home.www.reporterherald.com
