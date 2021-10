The respective teams for Roger Gutierrez and Chris Colbert were able to put extra time to good use. BoxingScene.com has learned that deal was reached between the pair of junior lightweights, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing that was scheduled for Monday to have determined promotional rights to the ordered WBA “Super” title fight. Two separate deadlines passed without the two sides coming to an agreement, though managing to come to terms at the eleventh hour to avoid the fight being made available to all WBA-registered promoters.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO