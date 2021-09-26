Stephan J. Patoprsty

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAge 94, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Okemos. He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Veronica (Ronnie) Patoprsty; children Ann and Dave Pohl, of Bloomfield Hills, Bobbi (Barbara) and Sigma Alpha, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Steve (Stephan F.) and Jennifer (Lahue) Patoprsty, of Vienna, Austria, Sally and Rick Dishaw, of Milford, Jean and Scott Jorgensen, of Williamston, and Amy Schouman and Charles Schouman, of Zeeland; grandchildren David and Alyssa (Vermeulen) Pohl, of East Lansing, Susie Pohl, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kauai (Alpha) and Adam Fitt, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Cambria and Garrett Alpha-Cobb, of Boston, Massachusetts, Carmel (Alpha) and Darrel Wilde, of Houston, Texas, Joseph Patoprsty, of Austin, Texas, Patrick and Kelly (Dykstra) Dishaw, of Grandville, Alex Dishaw, of Belleville, Daniel Jorgensen, of East Lansing, Staff Sgt. Michael Jorgensen, of Crestview, Florida, Stephanie Schouman, of Portland, Oregon, and Laura Schouman, of Ann Arbor; great-grandchildren Ouray and Healy Fitt, Lincoln and Baby Alpha-Cobb, and Margot Pohl.

