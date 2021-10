The price is going down according to Terra price analysis. Price levels have been lowered till $37.34 today. Support is still steady at $28.01 level. The price is moving downwards once again in the latest Terra price analysis as the bearish hold on the market is getting stronger. The price increased in the past week tremendously, yet it is experiencing a downfall once again as the bears are trying to make a comeback. The price has dropped down to $37.345 of value during the day and it is expected that it will face further decline in the coming hours as well. In short, the bears are trying to evade the way for the lead after a long gap.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO