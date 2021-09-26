Discover Aiken: Zip through Aiken's history on electric bike tour

If you look around downtown Aiken early on a Saturday morning, you might find a tour group zipping around on electric bikes. They are learning about the history of one of Southern Living’s “Best Small Towns.”

Allen Riddick, a lifelong Aikenite, uses his love of history for his hometown to pedal on the bike tour.

Riddick got started with the bike tours, produced by electric bike company Pedego, several years ago training guides. He then decided to take up the responsibility on the Saturday morning tours.

“I think the thing about it, too, is being on bicycles, you get a better sense of things versus being in a bus just driving by,” Riddick said. “... We actually stop and talk about something, and if people have questions, people can ask questions.”

The tours start at the well-known Willcox hotel. From there, it's a 2½-hour tour around the city stopping at a dozen locations.

From the downtown area, the electric bikes take you to the Highland Park Terrace neighborhood – home to the Aiken Golf Club – where you learn about the rich history of the Winter Colony homeowners and various short-lived luxury hotels.

Biking alongside the Aiken County Historical Museum and crossing the Aiken Cut, groups reach the notable white sands on the outskirts of Hitchcock Woods, the largest urban forest with 70 miles of trails. Tour groups can get up close with the horse racing arenas on the clay streets of the horse district and see where many horses make their equestrian debut.

Rounding out the tour, riders bike along the oak lined picturesque canopy known as South Boundary. Riders leave with a completed historic timeline of Aiken.

Riddick loves to tell guests on the tours about Aiken's interesting history, starting with the Hamburg railroad and leading to present day.

“We have a couple of stops. We talk about Winter Colony people from Aiken that were on the Titanic, and those were probably my favorite stops, really,” Riddick said. “Most people don’t think about somebody being on the Titanic from this little town, but there were seven or eight people on the Titanic from here.”

Bret and Angie Mealing of Columbia, S.C., started off the electric bike tour knowing nothing about the town.

The Mealings enjoyed coming to Aiken and learning about its history.

“I thought it was great. I loved it,” Angie Mealing said. “I think Aiken is so quaint; and being from Columbia, I like being able to visit a small town in our state.”

Riddick said the tour is a fun was to learn a little bit more about Aiken.

“... We cover it all from the early days of the railroad, all the way up into the Savannah River Plant,” Riddick said. “It's a fun day because you are outside on this electric bicycle.”