A former Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard will return to the Old Bailey to receive his prison sentence. Wayne Couzens, 48, will begin two-day sentencing to find out whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Couzens was a serving officer with the Met Police when he kidnapped Ms Everard as she was walking home on 3 March. The former officer had just finished a 12-hour shift the morning before he strangled and raped the 33-year-old marketing executive. Ms Everard’s body was found in a woodland stream in Ashford in Kent, just...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO