Last week, Lucas Johnson’s high grade was due to his performance in context with all the circumstances leading up to the game. This week’s grade is based only on what he did on the field. From any perspective, Johnson had a subpar outing. If his role is to be a game manager, his interception is inexcusable. If he is expected to be a true compliment to the running attack, he was inaccurate on too many throws. SDSU is 4-0 for only the second time in the last 40 seasons, but the Aztecs managed that without clarifying the murky quarterback situation.

