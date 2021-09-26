Philadelphia Eagles: 3 Keys to victory versus Dallas Cowboys

Here’s the formula for a Philadelphia Eagles win on Monday Night Football. Everyone knows the stakes. Bragging rights are on the line. An early lead in the NFC East is up for grabs. The newest edition of arguably the best rivalry in the National Football League will take place this Monday night. The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t won in Jerry World since 2017, but these teams have split the matchups the past two seasons. Dallas is the clear favorite in this one but Philly wouldn’t want it any other way.