Alabama State

Mellon Foundation grant to back project on LGBTQ history in Alabama

By Alabama Public Radio
apr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is awarding a $600,000 grant to an Alabama non-profit that documents the history of LGBTQ people in the South. The work focuses Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. The Birmingham-based Invisible Histories Project says it received the funding to expand its collections, do more work in the community and increase access and diversity, the group said in a statement. The Birmingham-based group was established in 2016. It has gathered dozens of collections in Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia and plans to expand into the Panhandle next year or in 2023. Alabama Public Radio’s national award-winning 14 month long investigation into human trafficking in the State focused on the issue of LGBTQ youth, and how these young people are especially vulnerable to being trafficked. APR’s Baillee Majors also produced a four part series on LGBTQ rights as State legislators write laws to restrict transgender youth.

www.apr.org

Comments / 11

Trashman
5d ago

puke🤮🤮🤮🤮 put your money somewhere else that will help the American people that is homeless. not on the illegal coming in.

Reply
2
apr.org

Ashley Jones appointed first Black poet laureate of Alabama

Alabama has appointed its first-ever Black poet laureate. Ashley Jones will also be the youngest laureate to date at 31 years old. The Birmingham native has published three books of poems in the past five years. “When I read a poem, for example, about George Wallace or the civil rights...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Lawsuit challenges Alabama's voting districts as racially unfair

A lawsuit says Alabama's congressional districts are racially gerrymandered. The action also charges that district boundaries are designed limit Black voters' influence in all but one of the State’s congressional districts. “Alabama’s current Congressional redistricting plan, enacted in 2011 is malapportioned and racially gerrymandered, packing black voters in a single majority-black Congressional district,” the lawsuit states. The action argues that legislators packed as “many minorities as possible” into the congressional district that stretches from Birmingham through west Alabama and into Montgomery — “thereby weakening minorities’ voting influence throughout the state.”
ALABAMA STATE
