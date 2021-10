NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two suspects who stole a school bus, then crashed it into parked cars in Brooklyn. According to police, two people stole the bus from Canarsie around noon after the driver left it parked with the keys in the ignition. The joyride ended 30 minutes later in East New York. “I was on my way to work and I heard my alarms go off in my car. I came outside to see what the situation was. Then I saw the vehicle that’s behind me struck my vehicle and behind this vehicle was a school bus,” witness Jose Delgado said. One person inside one of the parked cars was injured. No arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO