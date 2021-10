A group of large employers is teaming up with a telemedicine firm for a new initiative meant to address health disparities among Black workers. Employers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more are joining with Grand Rounds and Doctor on Demand for the program. The Black Community Innovation Coalition will engage with Black workers about their health in an effort to target their specific needs. That could include earlier maternity care, as the CDC reports Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO