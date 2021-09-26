CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Wonder Years' reboot provides a lens into racial, social climate of the late 1960s

Athens Banner-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this year’s fall lineup of television shows, one that particularly piqued my interest is the reboot of “The Wonder Years” told through the perspective of an African American boy named Dean Williams (Elisha Williams). Like the initial script of the '80s Emmy award-winning TV dramady, the setting takes place in 1968, and Dean is 12 years old trying to figure out his place within the social hierarchy of middle school.

Mr White Man
4d ago

how pathetic and embarrassing blacks are!! " what about me what about me" ok we will do a TV show about you, stop crying...

Reply
2
Montgomery Advertiser

What to know about the 'The Wonder Years' reboot, filming in Montgomery

ABC's reimagining of the heartfelt family comedy is set in the same turbulent late-1960s time period as the original but follows a middle class Black family in Montgomery. This time the protagonist is 12-year-old Dean, played by Elisha Williams, and he's surrounded by a cast that includes Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Milan Ray.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Newsday

'The Wonder Years' review: Reluctant reboot faces difficult balancing act

WHAT IT'S ABOUT It's 1968, but the winds of war and racism have scarcely ruffled a serene Black neighborhood in Montgomery, Alabama. Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams) is about to go into middle school but already wants to figure out his role in life — something his popular teen sister Kim (Laura Kariuki), adoring mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) and music professor dad Bill (Dulé Hill) seem to have figured out for themselves. He appoints himself "the great unifier," and for his first unifying act, organizes an integrated baseball game between his team, and his friend Brad's (Julian Lerner) all-white team.
Elisha Williams
Martin Luther King
Fred Savage
Walter Cronkite
Don Cheadle
tvinsider.com

‘The Wonder Years’: How Did the Reboot Compare to the Original? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Wonder Years, Season 1, Episode 1, “Pilot.”]. Although it takes place in the same era (the late 1960s), ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years is telling a different story from the original as the focus shifts from Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) to Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams).
shondaland.com

‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Shows How Black Kids Have to Grow Up Fast

The original version of The Wonder Years was, in a lot of ways, a celebration of childhood innocence. Those of us who watched the show as kids and young adults — it ran from 1988 to 1993 — likely recall the ways The Wonder Years presented coming-of-age rituals as fraught with mild tension, but overall the series had a happy veneer. Yes, Kevin Arnold, played by Fred Savage, wrestled with his dad’s tough exterior and the occasional terror brought on by world events, but Kevin’s biggest woes were caused by his seemingly unrequited love for Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar). Even though the series was set during the tumultuous period of the late 1960s and early ’70s, it oozed with a quiet reassurance that everything was going to be all right.
Black Enterprise

A Black Family Relives ‘The Wonder Years’ In ABC Reboot, Don Cheadle Narrates

Millennials might remember watching old reruns of The Wonder Years as kids in the ’90s. Now the show is being rebooted, and this time around, they added some color. Instead of starring in the show as “Kevin Arnold,” actor Fred Savage will serve as executive producer alongside Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, and Marc Velez. Actor Elisha “EJ” Williams will take the lead in the role of 12-year-old Dean Williams, Boston Herald reports.
Primetimer

ABC's The Wonder Years reboot with a Black cast brings a new, necessary perspective to a timeless classic

"From even the first 30 seconds, the new Wonder Years makes clear that there’s just as much to gain and appreciate from a look back at life 40 years ago — from a new perspective — as there was when the original show looked back at life 20 years ago," says LaToya Ferguson. "Especially when you consider how much things are currently still eerily similar, despite the number of decades that have passed; from the 'police talk' to the 'presidential election that created a racial divide' to a 'flu pandemic." Ferguson adds that Don Cheadle "makes for a very engaging voiceover, especially when the adult version of Dean has to process the day-to-day prejudiced actions and microaggressions he didn’t quite realize when he was a youth at the time. Dean and Cory’s white friend, Brad (Julian Lerner), constantly tries to let them know when certain white people 'aren’t prejudiced,' but his meter for such judgements is never quite accurate. But the key to this series will be to let the child version of Dean act and carry the material. The pilot offers a decent balance, but it is a bit touch and go at times, especially in the early beats of the pilot. However, as the pilot goes on, it becomes quite clear why EJ Williams was cast in the role; he is a child actor who evokes that sense of earnestness, of wide-eyed wonder and that feeling of just trying to make it through puberty. And the show’s pilot finds a perfect director — Fred Savage — to get that kind of performance out of the young actor."
#The Wonder Years#Race Riots#Racial Hierarchy#African American#Cbs
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ABC reboot shows a different view of 'The Wonder Years'

‘The Wonder Years” may have been an iconic television series about the 1960s and ’70s, but it covered the period from one perspective. Now there’s a new “Wonder Years” that looks at the same period from a Black, middle-class vantage point. Fred Savage, who starred in the original series and...
actionnewsnow.com

'The Wonder Years' shines in ABC's reboot of the coming-of-age dramedy

Early '90s TV is hitting the refresh button this fall, in the case of "The Wonder Years," delivering an impressive and ambitious ABC dramedy. Coming on the heels of Disney+'s "Doogie Howser, M.D." reboot, the two shows join the earlier "One Day at a Time" in proving it's possible to nostalgically recycle titles and still produce distinctive and captivating series.
Boston Herald

New characters live ‘The Wonder Years’ in ABC reboot

As a widely beloved, much-honored series gets a reboot, others live “The Wonder Years.”. Though the original show’s “Kevin Arnold” still is on board — since his portrayer, Fred Savage, is an executive producer now — Dean Williams is the central character, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams, in the new ABC version that premieres Wednesday. The program still charts a youngster’s coming of age in the late 1960s with his adult self as narrator (Don Cheadle’s voice this time), but the formerly suburban setting has been changed to Montgomery, Ala.
Bradford Era

‘The Wonder Years’ cast say series reboot offers a new perspective

The new “The Wonder Years” series is a re-work of the popular original series which ran from 1988-1993. Narrated by Don Cheadle, this new version follows a Black family living in Birmingham, Alabama during the turbulent 1960s. (Sept. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Country
Vietnam
purewow.com

‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Is Must-Watch TV, Beautifully Balancing Heartbreak and Hope

During the '90s, I watched a 12-year-old Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) navigate life in a suburban town during the late '60s and '70s—a pivotal time in American history. Although it struck me as odd that there was zero diversity on The Wonder Years, I took a liking to Kevin as he struggled to deal with his family, school and his (seemingly) unrequited crush. But now, more than two decades later, I find myself even more drawn to 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha Williams), better known as the main character in ABC's timely reboot.
tvinsider.com

A New ‘Wonder Years,’ ‘Goldbergs’ Remembers Pops, ‘Conners’ Goes Live, ‘Survivor’ and Chicago Shows Return, Singing ‘Alter Egos,’ Climate Night in Late Night

On the busiest night yet of Premiere Week, ABC revives The Wonder Years from a Black family’s perspective. The Goldbergs pays tribute to their beloved Pops, the late George Segal. The Conners opens its fourth season with a live call-in episode. After a long break, Survivor kicks off its 41st season with a two-hour premiere. All three of NBC’s Chicago shows launch new seasons. Fox pairs its guilty pleasure The Masked Singer with another high-concept singing contest where contestants perform behind elaborate avatars. In late night, all the hosts have agreed to use their platform to address climate change in their own way.
TVLine

Did the Wonder Years Reboot Deliver an Instant Classic? Grade the Premiere!

The Wonder Years, which originally premiered on January 31, 1988 on ABC, followed a young Kevin Arnold (played by Fred Savage) growing up in a white middle-class family during the late ’60s and early ’70s. With Daniel Stern narrating as a thirtysomething Kevin reflecting on his younger years, the story focused on his childhood in a nondescript suburban neighborhood against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. Capturing the charm of the OG series, the 2021 reboot centers on Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams), who is Black, and his middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama during the late ‘60s — when pivotal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

What people are saying about ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot set in Alabama

To watch or not to watch? That’s the question for TV viewers pondering a reboot of “The Wonder Years.”. The series -- based on a beloved coming-of-age saga that aired from 1988 to 1993 -- focuses on a Black family in Montgomery during the late 1960s. Alabama native Saladin K. Patterson is a key member of the creative team, serving as a writer and executive producer.
ALABAMA STATE
Primetimer

ABC's The Wonder Years reboot complicates our idea of nostalgia as its integrates "TV's Memory Lane"

"Nostalgia is itself a kind of time machine, and TV has generally let white characters drive it," says James Poniewozik. "Freaks and Geeks, That ’70s Show, Happy Days, Brooklyn Bridge, American Dreams, The Goldbergs — these stories of fads and family and regrettable fashion choices, with occasional exceptions (Everybody Hates Chris), have not made for the most diverse of genres. TV’s wellspring of Boomer remember-when is The Wonder Years, the dewy-eyed look back at 1968 from the vantage of 1988, when the pilot introduced Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), entering middle school in a generic suburb, his hormones coming to a boil in sync with the larger society." While the original Wonder Years "was not Pollyannish about the old days," the "the recurring theme, underlined by Daniel Stern’s voice-over, is that Kevin is learning about the larger world just as the larger world is learning unpleasant things about itself," says Poniewozik. "To an audience that shared Kevin’s experience, it says: Sure, a lot of things started going wrong then, but we were just kids, figuring it all out. We didn’t start the fire!" Poniewozik adds: "Your relationship to history has very much to do with which side of history your ancestors were on. And how comfortably you revisit the past depends on whether you assume the past is friendly territory for someone like you. You don’t have to watch sitcoms to see this. The political culture-war rhetoric of nostalgia — appealing to the audience’s sense that the past was better for people like them, before their childhood favorites were recast or canceled — has been as central to Trumpist conservative campaigning as any policy plank. The 'Again' in 'Make America Great Again' is doing a lot of work. Great for whom? All this gives ABC’s new version of The Wonder Years, centered on a Black family, an immediate sense of purpose: to integrate TV’s Memory Lane, to complicate our idea of what nostalgia means, to show us what it looks like when someone else climbs in the time machine." In ABC's Wonder Years reboot, "race isn’t a special-episode topic here," says Poniewozik. "It’s part of life. It’s in Dean’s sister’s Black Panthers T-shirt; in the taunts of the bully who picks on Dean for carrying a lunchbox 'like you’re white' (the insult “confuses me to this day,” the adult Dean says); and in a key scene, when the news of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination breaks while Dean is playing baseball against a white school friend’s team." In the original Wonder Years, which begins months after the assassinations of King and Robert F. Kennedy, MLK is an afterthought. "For Kevin, King’s murder is one of many sad things in the world that echo his personal melancholy," says Poniewozik. "Dean, like Kevin, is a kid who doesn’t keep close tabs on current events. He has a crush too, and it’s only when he sees her kissing another boy that, he says, 'the anger I was seeing on the news made a little more sense.' Still, The Wonder Years makes clear that Dean can’t experience history as background noise to the extent that Kevin did."
TV SERIES
AL.com

‘Wonder Years’ reboot is a ‘love letter to Montgomery,’ says Alabama-born creator

A sense of place and time -- specifically, Montgomery, Alabama, in 1968 -- is central to a new version of “The Wonder Years.”. Saladin K. Patterson knew he could get it right, although rebooting a classic TV series can be a daunting challenge for any member of the creative team. Which aspects of the show are open to change? Which things have to stay the same? How to set the proper tone, introduce compelling characters and prompt viewers to connect with them?
MONTGOMERY, AL
Distractify

Who Is Narrating the 'Wonder Years' Reboot? Hint: It's a TV and Film Icon

Many people would agree that iconic television shows should be left alone. After all, there are many reboots that viewers are not too fond of. However, showrunners decided to revive The Wonder Years, and social media users have been pleased so far. Not only does the series focus on the Williamses — a middle-class Black family living in Montgomery, Al. — but the wholesome show also stays true to its roots of taking place in the '60s.
TV SERIES

