AG Alert: Football season excitement means scammers see opportunity to score

LITTLE ROCK – This fall, Arkansans once again have the opportunity to enjoy live football games at all of our great in-state institutions. However, Arkansans looking to buy tickets, should be leery of scammers, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.In an Attorney General Alert, Rutledge’s office says “unfortunately, scam artists will try to take advantage of fans by selling them tickets that are fake, duplicates or non-existing. They may use high-pressure-sales tactics to rush innocent Arkansans into buying tickets using deals that seem unbeatable and many times are. Sports fans should be spending their time cheering on their favorite teams — not calling penalties on scammers.Rutledge adds, “Arkansans couldn’t be more excited to get back into the stadiums to watch live football, a cherished tradition. Whether you support the Razorbacks, Red Wolves, Bears or Boll Weevils, everyone deserves to cheer for their favorite team without worry of scammers trying to take advantage of their wallets.”