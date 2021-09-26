CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional move pays off for Lucinda Buford

Cover picture for the articleLucinda Buford has long been among the most esteemed agents in Dallas real estate. Her success is the product of a drive to be the best and a passion for helping people. Over the past year, she has taken her business to even greater heights by closing more than $48 million in sales.

