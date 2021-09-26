Professional move pays off for Lucinda Buford

“And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to bloom.”—Anaïs Nin. Four million employees jumped on The Great Resignation bandwagon in April, 2021—more than any single month in a century, and the trend continues into the fall of the year. Are you among the 95% of Americans still thinking about quitting your job? If so, there are important things to consider. While it’s enticing to imagine the alternative career of your dreams, taking the necessary jump to get there is scary. If you’re afraid to stretch beyond customary bounds to follow your career passions, it’s possible to become a creative risk taker and stretch into the unfamiliar and unexpected and embrace career uncertainty. Stepping outside your comfort zone, risking your neck and embracing uncertainty can infuse more oxygen and growth into your career.

