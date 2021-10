BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face will be filling the role of economic development director in Bedford County. Pam Bailey has years of experience working in the area, and already has big plans to bring people and business to Bedford County. But first, she says she wants to put focus on some of the key players who are the heart of the locality.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO