CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Stroger Hospital shooting: Chicago Fire Department paramedic shot at while tending to patient

By Maher Kawash
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzgKK_0c8RcPlO00

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was shot at Saturday night, while taking care of a patient in the emergency room at Stroger Hospital, Chicago police said.

A bullet hit the bill of the baseball-style hat the paramedic was wearing, police said. He was unhurt.

CPD said a suspect in an older model green Buick fired shots at the hospital in the 1900-block of Ogden Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. and then sped off.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: CPD officer recovering at home after shot in South Shore; 1 killed, teen wounded

The shooting, which shattered glass at the hospital, appeared to result in a chaotic situation.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

About 10 minutes later, two men, 28 and 31, were outside when they were shot by someone in a vehicle about 10:25 p.m. in the 2300-block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

The older man was shot in the chest and arm, and was taken to Stroger, where he died, police said.

The younger man was shot in the right heel, and was also taken to Stroger, where he was in good condition, police said.

Chicago police said there is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Comments / 69

Oldman26
12d ago

I would describe this as an attempted assassination of a first responder.Where's the big bad Feds? We know these are black gangs. Its a national epidemic brought on by liberal rhetoric that emboldened them. Murder is up nation wide 30% the Biden administration doesn't say a word about it. No task force..., nothing. But!, That jag will threaten cops on national TV.

Reply(25)
49
Frida girl
12d ago

that is over the limit!! Chicago is getting worse every day! Mayor Lori should resigned we need someone that cares about the City and all people in general!!

Reply(9)
26
Becky DeaKyne
12d ago

Murders started going up in 2020, Before Biden. Biden was not even voted in yet. And you have no idea of race unless you were there. You perpetuate hate and racial discord everywhere you post. And as far as you not saying it is Chicago, this is a thread about Chicago, duh.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire Department#Shooting#Chicago Police#Paramedic#Stroger Hospital#Cpd#Buick#Area Three#Sun Times Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy