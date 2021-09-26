CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DOH COVID-19 Update

abc23.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust under 5000 cases were added across Pennsylvania Today. And good news that brings the 7-day average of cases down for the 4th consecutive day. Although 64 more people across the commonwealth have died from the virus raising the statewide death toll to 29,128. Hospitalizations are also continuing to rise.

www.abc23.com

Comments / 0

Related
kauainownews.com

DOH Reports 408 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 408 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 77,777. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. The state’s two-week average is now 378 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 4.6%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc23.com

Pa COVID-19 Trend

New COVID-19 cases have been gradually dropping in the U.S. But what about here in Pennsylvania?. Last week, for the first time since early July, we saw 5 consecutive days where our 7 day average went down. But Monday and Tuesday’s case reports brought that average back up. Despite the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Item

UPDATE DOH records 4,800 new COVID cases, 77 more deaths statewide

State Health officials recorded 77 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday — the third day in a row with at least 75 deaths statewide — including four in the Valley. The Department of Health registered 4,892 new cases, the 10th consecutive day with at least 3,000 new cases and the ninth time over that span with more than 4,000. There were 129,572 new infections reported by the state in September, fourth-most in any month since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Last September there were 24,942 new cases reported.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
kauainownews.com

DOH Reports Downward Trend of COVID-19 Cases 2 Days in a Row

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 280 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 76,191. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. The state’s two-week average is now 465 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 5.6%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rates steady at high level as 5,071 infections recorded; vaccinations decreasing

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,071 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, for a total of 32,579 cases over the past week. The weekly total translates into a seven-day moving average of 4,654 cases per day, up 2% from a week ago, and up 31% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.4 million infections statewide. Pennsylvania’s case rate has transitioned from shooting ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Doh#Covid 19
Kiplinger

Penalty for the Unvaccinated?

While this year’s open-enrollment period won’t have a “yes or no” box to verify your vaccination status (like the “Are you a smoker?” question that’s typically asked), it could become a reality for the 2023 open-enrollment season. And some employers are already penalizing unvaccinated employees. In late August, Delta, one of the largest global airlines, announced that it will require unvaccinated employees to pay a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees that the surcharge was designed to address “the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Breakthrough COVID Infections: How Long Are Vaccinated People Contagious?

There has been a lot of confusion about breakthrough COVID-19 infections recently — what it means to test positive after being fully vaccinated, what the risk for developing “long COVID” is and how vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus. The truth is that scientists are still learning about post-vaccination infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc23.com

Altoona Freedom Rally

Despite these numbers a Freedom Rally was held Today in Blair County to protest mask mandates and the idea of forcing vaccinations. This was the scene outside the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg where people chanted their messages with signs and flags. They say that mask wearing and vaccinations should...
ALTOONA, PA
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 59 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 66 in Monday's report (down six from Sunday). There are 16 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain of the 107 currently staffed across the county and 27 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
cn2.com

York County Woman Discovers COVID-19 Treatment That’s Helped Her Father

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not a cure for the COVID-19 virus, but one York County woman says this treatment has really helped her father during his COVID battle. The treatment is said to help vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and relieve the virus’s symptoms. It’s a COVID-19 Antibody Therapy – available right now, in the Charlotte area.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Big Country News

"Current Surge of Patients Overwhelming Our Hospitals": Washington's Top Epidemiologist Talks Latest COVID-19 Modeling and Situation Report From DOH

OLYMPIA - According to the latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report released from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), a majority of counties in the state (32/39) now have case rates above 500 per 100,000. The DOH says Washington is likely to see continued high levels of cases and hospital admissions, with increasing deaths.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy