Gulf Coast Invitational draws 14 high school marching bands
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The magic is back at the Gulf Coast Invitational high school marching band competition, and fans and students are loving it. “This may be the most important one we’ve ever done,” said Biloxi High School band director Travis Coakley. “You know, the kids didn’t get a chance to do this last year - not just our kids, but kids across the region. They are so excited to be back today performing in front of crowds.”www.wlox.com
Comments / 0