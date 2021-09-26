CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biloxi, MS

Gulf Coast Invitational draws 14 high school marching bands

By Mike Lacy
WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The magic is back at the Gulf Coast Invitational high school marching band competition, and fans and students are loving it. “This may be the most important one we’ve ever done,” said Biloxi High School band director Travis Coakley. “You know, the kids didn’t get a chance to do this last year - not just our kids, but kids across the region. They are so excited to be back today performing in front of crowds.”

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Towerlight

Marching into action, the band is back

After a year of attending practices over Zoom and being unable to play together in person, the Towson University Marching Band (TUMB) has returned with in-person performances for the Fall 2021 semester. During the Fall 2020 semester, the TUMB was faced with the task of adjusting to life online and...
TOWSON, MD
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Grand Rapids Marching Band flies high

After a one-year hiatus, the Grand Rapids Marching Band returned to competitions this year, taking first place at the Class 2A Rosemount Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25. At Rosemount, Grand Rapids’ senior baritone saxophonist Chlole Lee was named best soloist. Grand Rapids also received best drumline, and best...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
myveronanj.com

Marching Band Festival Returns

The big marching band festival at Verona High School is coming back in October. The Verona High School Music department, in association with the New Jersey Marching Band Directors Association and the Verona Music Parents Association, will once again hold the Verona Festival of Bands on Saturday, October 23, beginning at 4 p.m. Sixteen bands will be performing, and the day will be capped by an exhibition performance by the Verona Marching Maroon and White at 9 p.m.
VERONA, NJ
millington-news.com

Sounds of March: Early success for MCHS Marching Band

The Millington Central Middle High School Marching Band off to a solid start during the fall portion of the 2021-22 competition season. The Trojan Marching Band attended its first marching band competition since 2012. The return after a 9 year layoff provided a few awards for the Black & Gold at Arlington High School. First Place GRAND CHAMPION, Gold Division: Band; First Place, Gold Division: Percussion; First Place, Class AA: Band; First Place, Class AA: Percussion; First Place, Class AA: Colorguard. The Trojan Band has 41 members under the direction of Kreston Smith with two seniors.
MILLINGTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Education
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Mission High School senior earns 2nd chair for regional jazz band

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District sends their congratulations to Juan Carrillo. The Mission High School senior earned 2nd chair in the Regional Jazz Band on the drum set. According to the district, he is the second Mission High School student to make the Region Jazz...
MISSION, TX
Aberdeen News

Roncalli Marching Band Festival is Wednesday

This year's Roncalli Marching Band Festival begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The parade will begin at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and North Main Street and head east to Roncalli High School, according to a news release from the school. Participating bands include Holgate/Simmons Middle School, Warner, Ipswich, Great...
ABERDEEN, SD
Wrcbtv.com

UPDATE: Murphy High School remembers band director succumbed by COVID-19

UPDATE: In North Carolina, the Murphy High School community is mourning the loss of one of its music teachers. Band Director Jason Dickert passed away Thursday from complications of COVID-19. “It’s been a very emotional day, a very emotional morning. I met with the marching band students in the bandroom....
MURPHY, NC
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: North High School Marching Band prepares for Starfest

SIOUX CITY -- At 6:45 a.m. most weekday mornings, band director Kamal Talukder gets to see the sun rise from the field at North High School. "It's always a beautiful thing to experience," he said, noting that he and all of the members of the North High School Marching Band are busy practicing music long before classes begin.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#School Band#Gulf Coast Invitational#Wlox#Biloxi High School
fox44news.com

Temple High School Jazz band wins national honors

The Temple High School jazz ensemble, the Temple Highlighters, has been awarded national honors by The Foundation for Music Education. The Temple Highlighters were selected as a National Winner in the Mark of Excellence/National Jazz Honors Project. The Highlighters, under the direction of Marcos Duran, are one of three high...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Nebraska City News Press

High School Bands at AppleJack

Bands from Nebraska City Middle and High School as well as from Lourdes Middle School and High School participated in the AppleJack Parade down Central Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 18.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Loudoun Times.com

High School Band Competition at Woodgrove

Come enjoy and cheer for fifteen (15) marching bands on Saturday, September 18, as Woodgrove High School, Purcellville, VA hosts the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative (VMBC) Affiliated Marching Band Competition. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. VMBC’s mission is to provide the philosophical and organizational structure for marching band events in Virginia that creates a positive and rewarding performance experience for our performers and instructors that will enhance their skills and abilities across all levels. We welcome you to come support your favorite local and regional performers—you can purchase airgrams and they will be acknowledged during announcements for their school, and visit our concessions to stay hydrated and energized throughout the day in anticipation of the awards ceremony that evening.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
thenorthwindonline.com

Marching band prepares for homecoming game

For Joe Sturm, senior alto saxophone player and president of the marching band, this year’s homecoming will be his last. He will march into the Superior Dome on Oct. 2 to play his last homecoming halftime show and march Script ‘Cats with his bandmates for the final time. “The hardest...
MARQUETTE, MI
Scranton Times

Strike Up the Bands: West Scranton High School

They march in parades and perform at special events throughout the year, but for the hundreds of instrumentalists, color guard members and majorettes in local high school marching bands, the fall field show is the apex. It’s time to show they have what it takes. It’s time to make their schools proud.
SCRANTON, PA
foxnebraska.com

Stapleton High School plays at UNK Band Day for first time

KEARNEY, Neb. — Comprised of only 11 members, the Stapleton High School band made their first appearance at UNK Band Day. Stapleton marched alongside 28 other bands in four different classes. Director Bryan Regier said there is a lot his students and his program can gain from playing at band day.
KEARNEY, NE
northernstar.info

NIU High School Band Day to take place Sept. 25

DeKALB — NIU High School Band Day is set to take place Sept. 25, where NIU will provide the opportunity for numerous high school marching bands to perform at halftime with the Huskie Marching Band at the next home game for the NIU football team. The NIU High School Band...
DEKALB, IL
indiana105.com

Chesterton High Marching Band Returns to Competition, Will Host Community Performance

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard marching band has returned to competitions this fall. At the Goshen Invitational on September 11, the band finished in second place and earned a distinction award for best visual performance. Their latest performance at Concord High School on September 18 earned the ensemble a third-place finish, seeing a six-point increase in scoring from the previous weekend. This season, the Trojan Guard has 90 performers: 2 drum majors, 56 winds, 18 percussion, and 14 color guard. Upcoming competitive performances include the Penn High School Carnival of Bands in Mishawaka on September 25, Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Scholastic Prelims at Plymouth High School on October 9, and ISSMA Scholastic State Finals at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis on October 23. The Trojan Guard will host a community performance on October 2 at the Chesterton High School Football Stadium beginning at 4 PM. The event is free and open to the public.
CHESTERTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy