Gulf Coast Invitational draws 14 high school marching bands

Come enjoy and cheer for fifteen (15) marching bands on Saturday, September 18, as Woodgrove High School, Purcellville, VA hosts the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative (VMBC) Affiliated Marching Band Competition. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. VMBC’s mission is to provide the philosophical and organizational structure for marching band events in Virginia that creates a positive and rewarding performance experience for our performers and instructors that will enhance their skills and abilities across all levels. We welcome you to come support your favorite local and regional performers—you can purchase airgrams and they will be acknowledged during announcements for their school, and visit our concessions to stay hydrated and energized throughout the day in anticipation of the awards ceremony that evening.

PURCELLVILLE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO