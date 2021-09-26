CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Andros Townsend loves life at Everton and predicts their progress will continue

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfSiL_0c8RbUDE00
Andros Townsend (right) scored his fourth Everton goal on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA). (PA Wire)

Andros Townsend admits he is “loving it” at Everton and has stressed there is “so much more to come” from them after their good start to the season.

The 30-year-old winger netted his fourth goal in all competitions since his July move to the club as he opened the scoring with a 29th-minute penalty in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Norwich.

The victory, in which Abdoulaye Doucoure slotted home the second in the 77th minute, made it 13 points from six games so far this term for the Toffees, who are fifth in the Premier League, a point behind leaders Liverpool.

Townsend, signed on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace, said in quotes on Everton’s official website: “You can see I’m loving it here.

“I’m loving fighting it out at the right end of the table, scoring goals, getting assists (three in all competitions so far). I just need to keep working hard and long may this continue.”

Townsend coolly converted the spot-kick – awarded following Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan – past his former Newcastle team-mate Tim Krul, who had a few words with him beforehand.

“It’s just mind games,” Townsend said. “I played with him at Newcastle, so he knows where I like to put my penalties. But I just remained focused, picked my spot and, thankfully, I managed to get the better of him on this occasion.”

Speaking about Townsend, holder of 13 England caps, in his post-match press conference, Everton boss Rafael Benitez said: “I knew Andros from my time at Newcastle and I kept a relationship with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4ZZi_0c8RbUDE00
Rafael Benitez is pleased with Andros Townsend’s contribution (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“I was surprised such a good player and professional was available. As soon as we could do something, I was in contact and he was very keen to come.

“He had a couple of offers but he decided to come here, and it’s just a confirmation of what I was expecting – a player who can make the difference with his assists, his crosses, and also scoring goals now.”

Having brought Benitez in as successor to Carlo Ancelotti in June, Everton have gone on to win their first three home games of a season for the first time since 1989.

Saturday’s result was achieved with several players still unavailable due to injury, including forward pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Townsend said: “We knew we had to step up – myself, Dimi (Demarai Gray), Sal (Salomon Rondon) and Alex (Iwobi) – while the two talismen are out injured and, thankfully, so far we’ve managed to do that.

“We have to keep chipping in until we get them back, then really take stock and see how good a season we could have.

There’s so much more to come from us

“There’s so much more to come from us. Seeing our position in the table gives us confidence but until you’ve played everyone once, you can’t really look at it too much.”

Rock-bottom Norwich, promoted as Championship title-winners last term, are yet to claim a point this season, losing to Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester, Arsenal and Watford prior to Saturday’s contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZR1dl_0c8RbUDE00
Daniel Farke and Norwich have had a challenging start to the season (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The Canaries’ push for an equaliser at 1-0 down saw Mathias Normann bring two decent saves out of Jordan Pickford and Ben Gibson just fail to connect with a header from a good position.

Boss Daniel Farke – who claimed the penalty decision was incorrect, and that Everton’s Lucas Digne should have been given a second yellow card for a handball – said: “When I see such a performance, such unity and commitment, if you can maintain this and not let the negativity come in, then we have a great chance of securing points pretty soon.

“We definitely have the players to achieve our targets, I am 100 per cent convinced of this group. It is just important we find our momentum quicker than later. We will keep going.”

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Predicted line-ups: Aston Villa vs Everton

Dean Smith will be hoping his Aston Villa side can bounce back from a 3-0 away defeat to Chelsea last weekend by picking up all three points against a high-flying Everton side. Rafa Benitez' men have been in excellent form so far this season, remaining undefeated in their first four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Townsend, Doucoure strike as Everton defeat Norwich

Everton beat the Premier League's bottom club Norwich to return to winning ways and move within touch of the Premier League's top four. Andros Townsend gave Everton the lead with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded with the help of the video assistant referee after a clumsy foul by Ozan Kabak on Allan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozan Kabak
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Mathias Normann
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Ben Gibson
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Everton v Norwich

Mark Lawrenson takes on legendary drum and bass DJ and producer Friction for the latest round of Premier League predictions. Everton got taken apart in the space of about 10 minutes at Aston Villa but their problems are nothing compared to Norwich's situation. The Canaries have lost all five of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton goalscorer Townsend: I'm loving it here

Andros Townsend was delighted to help Everton to a 2-0 win against Norwich City. Townsend's nerveless 29th-minute penalty put Everton ahead at Goodison Park and Abdoulaye Doucoure made the points safe deep into the second half when he clinically finished a slick team move. “You can see I'm loving it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
washingtonnewsday.com

Richarlison provides an injury update for Everton as his recuperation progresses.

Richarlison provides an injury update for Everton as his recuperation progresses. As he continues his comeback from injury, Richarlison has been filmed working out in Everton’s gym. With a knee injury sustained in the 3-1 win against Burnley at Goodison Park earlier this month, the Brazil international has missed all...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Carlo
Tribal Football

Everton attacker Andros Townsend: My stats do justice to my ability

Everton attacker Andros Townsend is delighted with the way he's started the season. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a flying start to his career at the club having already scored four goals as well as providing three assists for his team-mates. "I have started this season by producing numbers to do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Manchester United vs Everton Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Manchester United (4/9) vs Everton (13/2) We are backing both teams to score at odds of 21/20. In the Premier League’s early kick-off, Manchester United host Everton, as both teams look to move to the top of the table, at least until later in the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Townsend great example for Gordon, Iwobi and Gray

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is delighted with the impact of Andros Townsend. The free transfer from Crystal Palace has quickly established himself as a first-choice for Benitez. “Good professionals improve," said Benitez. “You try to analyse little details that can make them a little bit better and they will improve.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ottumwa Courier

Townsend cheekily imitates Ronaldo as Everton draws at Man U

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — There was a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration at Old Trafford on Saturday, even if it didn’t come from the Portugal superstar himself. Everton winger Andros Townsend did a cheeky yet passable imitation of the spin-in-the-air celebration in front of his team’s jubilant fans after scoring the 65th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Newcastle are seeking their first Premier League win of the season as they travel to Molineux to take on Wolves.Steve Bruce’s side are just outside of the relegation zone after six games having recorded three draws.Bruno Lage’s Wolves, meanwhile, secured their second win of the season last time out at Southampton.Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since returning from a life-threatening head injury to secure a 1-0 victory.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When is it?The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 3 October at Molineux.Where can I watch?The match will not be shown...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Everton score: Andros Townsend keeps Red Devils off the top of Premier League table

Manchester United blew the chance to go top of the Premier League as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Andros Townsend's second-half strike on the counter earned Rafa Benitez his first points away to the Red Devils since May 2013, the shared points taking both sides level with Liverpool at the top of the table having played a game more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy