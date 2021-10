SIR – It is perfectly true to say that, in the wake of the Sarah Everard case, women no longer trust the police. I have not done so for 15 years, in fact, ever since I reported an ex-boyfriend who became a threatening stalker, and was asked by an officer: “What have you done to annoy this bloke?” A minor incident, of course, compared with the behaviour of Wayne Couzens, and the way in which he abused the excessive powers handed to him by the Coronavirus Act, but indicative of a certain mindset.

