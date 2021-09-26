CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve Bruce knows Newcastle have to start finishing their chances

 6 days ago
Steve Bruce believes Newcastle have to be more clinical (Barrington Coombs/PA) (PA Wire)

Steve Bruce believes Newcastle have to be more clinical after Watford denied the Magpies their first win of the Premier League season.

Newcastle, who entered the game with just two points, went into a 24th-minute lead at Vicarage Road through Sean Longstaff’s curled 20-yard strike.

However, Watford levelled the contest when Ismaila Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post in the 72nd minute.

The Hornets thought they had a winner three minutes from time when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

“I think there’s a frustration amongst the dressing room (at the lack of victories), because we know if you aren’t creating chances and there’s no way through it – but we are creating chances, the hard part of the game we’re doing, we know we’re a threat,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got to be a bit more clinical that’s for sure but in terms of how we played, we’ve done enough to win three games in my opinion.”

Longstaff’s goal was his first of the season, a well-taken curled strike from distance, and he earned praise from Bruce.

He said: “I have to say he’s played very very well which I’m delighted to see. So long may it continue.

“I’m really pleased with Sean at the moment, he’s playing exceptionally well, as good as he’s played since I’ve been at the club so I’m delighted.”

Watford forward King likened the end of the match to a basketball game with both sides pushing for a winner.

“It felt like a basketball game at the end,” King told the club website.

“Forward and back, back and forth. But if I’m being honest a point is fair. We weren’t good enough [in the first half], they were better than us.

“We started the game unbelievably with chances, getting corners but then we let ourselves off.

“I thought we were the best in the second half. When we got that goal it lifted us, the stadium and from then on it was mostly us despite some counters from them.”

