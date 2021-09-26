CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport reopens on Spanish island rocked by volcanic eruption

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, in the early hours of Sunday (Daniel Roca/AP) (AP)

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma has reopened and authorities have allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.

The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.

Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing on Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.

The closure led to long lines at the island’s port to catch ferries off the island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNs7b_0c8RbDS700
Lava flowed after the eruption on the island of La Palma (Emilio Morenatti/AP) (AP)

The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off north-west Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on September 19.

The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.

Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.

Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.

This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.

AFP

La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.  Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.  "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
WORLD
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
Public Radio International PRI

Science behind volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands

The volcano on La Palma, in Spain's Canary Islands, continues to spew volcanic ash and send lava flowing a week after it started erupting. More than 500 buildings have been buried by lava, and more than 6,000 people have been displaced. The World's Marco Werman speaks to Loÿc Vanderkluysen, a volcanologist at Drexel University, about the hot spot in the Earth's mantle causing the eruption.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Canary Islands#Volcano#Airport Authority#La Palma Airport#Spanish#European Union
Rebel Yell

Canary Islands | Volcanic eruption leads to the closure of La Palma airport

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands is standing still because of the ash accumulations of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has erupted for a week, the company that manages the Spanish airports announced on Saturday. AENA). Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 9:43...
WORLD
AFP

New lava flow spews from Canaries volcano

A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands Friday, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. The fresh outpouring of molten rock began around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), Spain's IGME geological institute said, adding that it was coming from a new exit on the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Videos posted online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) showed a large stream of glowing lava moving across charred earth. The new flow in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa comes on top of magma forming a huge platform in the Atlantic ocean, which has grown beyond 20 hectares (50 acres).
WORLD
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT
Surfline

Sam, One of the Longest-Lasting Major Hurricanes, Finally Delivers

Major Hurricane Sam tracking north, then northeast over the open Atlantic. Sam swell spreads to U.S. East Coast this weekend, but conditions dicey for many zones. Fun-sized swell continues through weekend for Caribbean; possibly Europe next week. Yeah. We’ve been harping on ultra-long-lived Sam for a while now. And still...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Stunning But Terrifying Photos

See the awesome power of nature is on full display as Kilauea Volcano erupts again on Hawaii’s Big Island. And the photos of it are haunting. The U.S. Geological Survey said that it detected an eruption Wednesday in the Halemaumau crater at the top of the volcano, the New York Post reported. It’s the first major eruption for the Kilauea since 2018. That eruption destroyed more than 700 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Though, this eruption isn’t near any homes or residents.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities. Expo previously said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked some 240 million hours in its construction. It had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from The Associated Press and other journalists. The admission comes after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the United Arab Emirates' “inhumane practices...
WORLD
