Rohaan building to concert pitch for Champions Day

 6 days ago
Rohaan (left) winning at Royal Ascot (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

All roads lead to Ascot and Champions Day for the remarkable Rohaan following his startling performance in Ireland.

David Evans’ sprinter, who won the Wokingham at Royal Ascot in devastating fashion, appeared to have lost any sort of chance when tailed off at the start of the Flying Five at the Curragh this month.

However, he fairly sprouted wings to be beaten just two lengths into fifth by Romantic Proposal, and looks sure to be suited by going back up to six furlongs.

“All being well the next plan is Ascot, back up to six furlongs,” said Evans.

“He had a couple of blips at Newmarket and in France – but there were probably reasons for that, being too prominent. I think he just wants switching off, but not like he was in Ireland!

“He seems in good form still – I just wish it was next week and not three weeks.

“Haydock and Royal Ascot proved he handles very soft ground, and the softer the better for him, I suppose – but I don’t think the ground will be firm anyway.

“He’s changed physically as the year has gone on. He was only a shell last winter and has just kept improving, but no one would have thought he would get to this sort of level.”

I've never seen a horse make up so much ground in a Group One, to be honest

The Monmouthshire trainer added: “When he does it he just does it so easily – the two runs he didn’t, it was hard to fathom why after what he had done at Ascot.

“It was nice to see him come back to how he was, in Ireland. He was unlucky, but it’s nice to see it’s still there. I’ve never seen a horse make up so much ground in a Group One, to be honest.

“We know five furlongs is too short. He’s in good nick, and hopefully he’ll stay that way.”

SkySports

