CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dominic Monaghan: 'We were chased by an elephant that almost killed me and my entire crew'

Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was filming Edge of the World in 2019 I spent about three months in Sarawak, which is a province of Borneo, the third-biggest island in the world. I’ve been to Borneo three or four times with work and also just on my own, once to work with an orangutan sanctuary in Sarawak called SOS. I love the people there, and the food is extraordinary. Lunch in that part of the world is always worth looking forward to. If you’re having a tough morning, you know that by the time you get to one o’clock you’re going to have a curry, and that’s always fantastic.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Stunning But Terrifying Photos

See the awesome power of nature is on full display as Kilauea Volcano erupts again on Hawaii’s Big Island. And the photos of it are haunting. The U.S. Geological Survey said that it detected an eruption Wednesday in the Halemaumau crater at the top of the volcano, the New York Post reported. It’s the first major eruption for the Kilauea since 2018. That eruption destroyed more than 700 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Though, this eruption isn’t near any homes or residents.
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Monaghan
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

These Trafficked Elephants Were Rescued. And Returned to People Who Bought Them.

For years, the elephants were stuck in a tense custody battle between the Sri Lankan state and influential people accused of illegally buying critically endangered animals, forging ownership documents, and breaking the country’s long standing wildlife protection laws. Now, in a ruling that has shocked Sri Lanka and conservationists around...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Almost Killed Me#Sos
Telegraph

Dying former soldier banned from wearing uniform at Belfast trial

Dennis Hutchings walks 20 yards out of the cafe on the Plymouth seafront and stops abruptly, unable to breathe. He gulps for air, his body in contortions. Mr Hutchings, 80 and a great grandfather, is suffering from heart failure and has fluid on the lungs. On Saturday he will travel...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Philippines
Place
Sydney
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

The history of appeasement is a warning to those who want to cosy up to China

I am thinking about appeasement – for two reasons, one past, one present. First, the past. In this week in 1938, an excited House of Commons met, fearing war over Nazi Germany’s threat to Czechoslovakia. The prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, had just failed to reach agreement in a meeting with Hitler and had returned to London.
POLITICS
Variety

David Tennant-Starrer ‘Litvinenko’ Headlines Impressive ITV Studios Autumn Sales Slate – Global Bulletin

MARKET ITV Studios has unveiled a raft of pre-sales for several of its titles and released details about its scripted slate of shows which the company will present to buyers from around the world at its Fall Festival Drama day, Wednesday Oct. 6. Commissioned by ITV and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), the new drama series “Litvinenko,” from writer George Kay, is a four-part true-crime drama starring David Tennant. The series, which is produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, recounts the real-life story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer was killed by polonium poisoning...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Walter Presents Inks Multi-Territory Deal With Italy’s Mediaset For Five Series Including ‘The Silence Of Water’ & ‘Rosy Abate’

Foreign-language drama streamer Walter Presents has inked a multi-territory deal with Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset for five of its programs for the 2022/23 period. Shows include The Silence Of Water, Rosy Abate, Codename Solo, Love And Sacrifice and Winds Of Passion, all of which will be made available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel in the U.S. and Canada, and on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Roku in the U.S. The Silence Of Water will also launch in Australia on Stan and in New Zealand via TVNZ. The Silence Of Water centres on the disappearance of a teenager that becomes the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paula Markovitch’s ‘Angeles’ Links Cuevas De Altamira, Avanti, Gualicho & Isla Bonita (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico’s Cuevas de Altamira and Avanti Cinema and Argentina’s Gualicho Cine and Isla Bonita have joined forces to co-produce “Ángeles,” the latest feature from director-producer-writer Paula Markovitch, whose feature film debut, coming-of-age drama “The Prize,” won two Berlin Silver Bears in 2011. Cuevas de Altamira is Markovitch’s label. A tough drama, its main characters are a poor kid who sells candies in the street and a fifty-something man sunk in despair, said the director. First directing 1999’s “Perriférico,” a short starring Diego Luna, Markovitch has developed into an influential Latin American cineaste, co-wroting Fernando Eimbcke’s “Duck Season” which swept Guadalajara in 2004...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Rivals face off in £10bn auction for Morrisons

As the Square Mile lies largely deserted on Saturday morning, four groups will walk into empty offices in the City and Canary Wharf ready for a day of battle. Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket, will go under the hammer on Saturday in a rare auction. Five rounds of sealed bids are expected to value the Bradford-based firm in excess of £10bn, with the city's entire economy worth £9.5bn in comparison.
RETAIL
Telegraph

Letters: Officers’ attitudes must change for women to trust the police again

SIR – It is perfectly true to say that, in the wake of the Sarah Everard case, women no longer trust the police. I have not done so for 15 years, in fact, ever since I reported an ex-boyfriend who became a threatening stalker, and was asked by an officer: “What have you done to annoy this bloke?” A minor incident, of course, compared with the behaviour of Wayne Couzens, and the way in which he abused the excessive powers handed to him by the Coronavirus Act, but indicative of a certain mindset.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy