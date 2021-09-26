Dominic Monaghan: 'We were chased by an elephant that almost killed me and my entire crew'

When I was filming Edge of the World in 2019 I spent about three months in Sarawak, which is a province of Borneo, the third-biggest island in the world. I’ve been to Borneo three or four times with work and also just on my own, once to work with an orangutan sanctuary in Sarawak called SOS. I love the people there, and the food is extraordinary. Lunch in that part of the world is always worth looking forward to. If you’re having a tough morning, you know that by the time you get to one o’clock you’re going to have a curry, and that’s always fantastic.