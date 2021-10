The Giants owe it to Eli Manning to refrain from crummy football this Sunday. It is his day. Manning gets inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor — the 43rd individual to get in — and becomes the 13th player to have his number retired by the Giants when his No. 10 gets put away for posterity. It would be a nice touch if the Giants currently wearing the unretired jerseys actually show up and give all involved something to cheer about.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO