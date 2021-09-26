Giants Game Today: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel
The Giants host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, as both teams aim for their first win of the season in an NFL Week 3 contest at MetLife Stadium. The Giants (0-2), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (9/26/2021) in an NFL Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. on FOX.www.chatsports.com
