Giants Game Today: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It has happened two weeks in a row now. The New York Giants had the lead in the final minutes only to watch their defense wilt late in a loss. That can be demoralizing enough. It is even worse when factoring in that this defense was supposed to be the strength of the team this season. It has raised questions about that unit being overrated.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO