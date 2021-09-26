CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Game Today: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, as both teams aim for their first win of the season in an NFL Week 3 contest at MetLife Stadium. The Giants (0-2), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (9/26/2021) in an NFL Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. on FOX.

