NFL Fantasy Football Week 3: Start ’em, sit ’em advice from our expert, ESPN, CBS Sports, more | Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, Chargers’ Justin Herbert, more
The NFL will host some interesting matchups this Sunday in Week 3, but the matchups you’re more focused on are in your fantasy league. And there’s no shame in that. With that in mind, which players are set up for success in Week 3? Who should you be starting? And who should you be sitting?www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0