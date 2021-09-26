CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fantasy Football Week 3: Start ’em, sit ’em advice from our expert, ESPN, CBS Sports, more | Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, Chargers’ Justin Herbert, more

By Mike Kaye, nj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL will host some interesting matchups this Sunday in Week 3, but the matchups you’re more focused on are in your fantasy league. And there’s no shame in that. With that in mind, which players are set up for success in Week 3? Who should you be starting? And who should you be sitting?

Sterling Shepard
