The field of drivers for the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs was trimmed from 16 to 12 after last week. Now, the second round of the postseason will begin with the 2021 South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It's the NASCAR Cup Series' first trip to a 1.5-mile speedway in over two months, and Kyle Larson should be happy to return after winning in Las Vegas in March. Larson has a 30-point lead atop the 2021 NASCAR standings after collecting his sixth win of the season at Bristol last week. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO