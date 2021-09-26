Pulling in the boat, turning off the water: Goodbye to the community of Boothbay Harbor

On a blustery day in late January 2020, I drove into a town I’d never heard of, in a state I knew little about, on a coast I’d not lived by for 40 years. For the past 20 months I’ve had the privilege of anchoring here in Boothbay Harbor to serve as the interim pastor at the Congregational Church. I moved here from Seattle where I’d spent nearly half my life and yes, most everything here a shock and surprise from front doors that never opened to snow storms that would have shut down the city for a week that locals here didn’t even notice. I’d never lived in a small town before where people I’d never met called me by name and news of the new pastor in town would warrant an article in the local paper.