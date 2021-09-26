Bay Area high school rescues 4,000 endangered salmon from the drought - they'll grow up on campus
During fifth period at Petaluma’s Casa Grande High School last week, students scooped tiny, wriggling fish out of a tank. They weren’t dealing with classroom pets. Instead, the 17-year-olds were taking care of some the state’s last remaining coho salmon at a fish hatchery right on the school’s campus. Last month, wildlife officials moved around 4,000 endangered coho to the school’s cool, indoor tanks after conditions at a hatchery in nearby Lake Sonoma became unhealthy because of the drought. The high school will receive an additional 650 endangered coho trucked in from Santa Cruz in the coming weeks.www.sfchronicle.com
