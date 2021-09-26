California's recall system feels like Jim Crow-era voter suppression. It can be fixed

That soft sound you hear out West these late-summer nights might be a sigh of relief from voters in the California gubernatorial recall election, which, after days of closeness (not the Summer of Love kind), last week bestowed on Governor Gavin Newsom the right to hold his seat through to the natural end of his term, in January, 2023. The off-schedule election, called to the ballot by 1.7 million signatures, was seen as both a Geiger counter for Trumpism’s afterglow—Larry Elder, the front-runner among the candidates seeking to replace Newsom, was a favorite of the far right—and a measure of exasperation with The Way Things Are. As I noted in a recent Comment for this magazine, democratic institutions have been under growing strain, and, although the vote ended in sunny news, it isn’t clear how long that fine weather will last. It is not uncommon, after all, for glorious late-summer days to appear in California. They bring with them the possibility of fire.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO