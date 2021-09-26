CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants: How To Watch Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Regular-Season Game 3

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 6 days ago

On Thursday night, the Giants lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Football Team for their fifth straight 0-2 start to a season. Can the Giants deliver their first win of the 2021 season to cap off Eli Manning Day against an equally desperate (and winless) Atlanta Falcons team?

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our open gameday thread where registered users can discuss the game as it unfolds, we will have complete postgame coverage.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' home game against Atlanta.

Game information: New York Giants (0-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

Regular Season Series History: 25th meeting, Falcons lead 13-11

Post Season Series History: Giants lead, 1-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 26 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play, Jonathan Vilma, Analyst, Sara Walsh, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

: New York Giants -3 (+100) | Atlanta Falcons +3 (-118)

Moneyline: Giants (-158) | Atlanta Falcons (+120)

Total: 47.5 – Giants Under (-110) | Atlanta Over (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • Saquon Barkley (NYG) +600
  • Calvin Ridley (ATL) +750
  • Mike Davis (ATL) +850
  • Sterling Shepard (NYG) +1000
  • Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1150
  • Kyle Pitts (ATL) +1200
  • Darius Slayton (NYG) +1600
  • Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL) +1700
  • Daniel Jones (NYG) +1750
  • Evan Engram (NYG) +1750

Referee: Adrian Hill

Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)

Comments / 0

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
